By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

New Year’s Eve summons glitter of all kinds.

If you don’t like over-the-top sequin dresses, we have a sparkle option for you. If you want to be in the spotlight, we have the sparkle option for you.

Although it’s considered a night to shine, you can be glamorous in your own way. This list has head-to-toe options for your New Year’s Eve look.

ACCESSORIES

1 Jewelry: Jewelry is your chance for subtle sparkle.

Consider donning stud earrings as the final touch to a simple outfit. If you don’t already own some, Charming Charlie and Wal-Mart offer a variety of glitter stud earrings that are festive and affordable.

2 Purse or shoes: If you don’t want your body covered in a sequin outfit, finish a traditional outfit with a sparkly purse or shoes. Charming Charlie offers the Rhinestone Box Bow Clutch for $29 and the Rock Glitter Heels for $35.

3 Crown: If you want something you can remove when you no longer feel sparkly, try a glitter crown. Consider creating one using the DIY link on our Pin of the Day on the left side of this page or stopping by Party City, 99 Eglin Parkway NE, Fort Walton Beach, to pick up one already made.

WARDROBE

4 Dress: It does not get more New Year’s Eve-themed than a sequin dress.

Consider a sequin dress, romper or jumpsuit with a simple black shoe.

5 Sequin pieces: It does not have to be a one-piece outfit to have sequins.

Trade in your autumn-colored bomber jacket for a sequin bomber jacket or cardigan. If you can’t find one, search for a sequin maxi skirt or pants.

BEAUTY

6 Eye shadow: Sparkly eye shadow is perfect for those who want to sparkle but don’t have time to shop.

We suggest The Rock Nudes eye shadow palette from Maybelline, available at many drugstores. This eye shadow palette is idea for New Year’s Eve because it has the dark eye shadow colors to create a smokey eye with a shimmer that’s not overbearing. Plus, it’s listed at an affordable price.

7 Skin: Shimmery skin is the simplest way to sparkle.

We suggest Ulta’s Sugarplum Sparkle Body Lotion, so you can lather on the sparkle and smell lovely at the same time.

8 Nails: You don’t have to be girly to paint your nails.

Show some holiday spirit with a glitter nail polish. We suggest the “You Had Me At Merlot” nail polish for $6 from Charming Charlie. The store has a location at 4241 Legendary Dr. at Destin Commons in Destin.

We also suggest Urban Outfitters hologram nail polish, which the store offers in black or silver for $10. This is available at urbanoutfitters.com.

9 Lips: A little shimmer on your lips never hurt anyone.

We suggest the Victoria’s Secret Beauty Rush Flavored Gloss, which is available in several lip shades. It will give the extra shine you are looking for.