By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

Not every holiday party has its own bartender, but that does not mean it can’t have specialty drinks.

We created a list of holiday cocktail recipes perfect for any party or special evening. From pumpkin to cinnamon and from bourbon to vodka, there is a drink on this list you can make at home and enjoy.

Pumpkin Paradise

Thanksgiving might be over, but if you love pumpkin flavor, you can still make the Pumpkin Paradise from Tommy Bahama. This hand-crafted, seasonal cocktail features a warm blend of flavors, according to Tommy Bahama.

The drink features Knob Creek® bourbon and Sailor Jerry® spiced rum blends with pumpkin puree, maple syrup, a dash of bitters and finished with ginger beer and the juice from a lime wedge. The Pumpkin Paradise can be enjoyed at any Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar, or you can create it at home with the following recipe.

1 part Knob Creek® bourbon

1 part Sailor Jerry® spiced rum

1 tsp pumpkin puree

1/4 part maple syrup

1 dash orange bitters

Juice of 1 lime wedge

2 parts ginger beer

Put all ingredients except ginger beer in a mixing glass. Add ice and shake with mixing tin to break up puree. Strain into double rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with ginger beer. If desired, garnish with grated nutmeg.

Tommy Bahama Pomegranate Mimosa

¾ parts pomegranate syrup

¾ parts fresh orange juice

½ part Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

4 parts Brut Champagne

Pomegranate Syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup pomegranate juice

Heat the pomegranate syrup ingredients in a sauce pan, and bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the syrup coats the back of a spoon. Cool before using. Store in a squeeze bottle, and refrigerate for a 30-day shelf life.

Add all ingredients except the champagne in a mixing glass, and add ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into the champagne flute, top with champagne and garnish with pomegranate seeds and orange twist.

Coconut Eggnog Martini

Calling all eggnog lovers.

Eggnog gets a beach-inspired twist with the Coconut Eggnog Martini from Tommy Bahama. It’s a rich, creamy cocktail that packs a nice kick, according to Tommy Bahama. The coconut milk, vanilla and nutmeg give the cocktail a strong eggnog flavor.

1 part Jim Beam®

1 part Cruzan® Coconut Rum

2 1/2 parts coconut eggnog (recipe below)

Shake all ingredients well with ice, strain into a martini glass and sprinkle with nutmeg.

Coconut eggnog:

5 egg yolks

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups coconut milk

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Whisk egg yolks with sugar until creamy and the sugar begins to dissolve. Add cream and coconut milk. Stir in vanilla, salt and nutmeg. Chill well.

The Peppermint Patty

Christmas spirit is packed into the Peppermint Patty created by 3800 Ocean at Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa in Riviera Beach.

1/2 oz. Peppermint Schnapps

1/2 oz. vanilla vodka

1/2 oz. cream

1/2 oz. Frangelico

1/2 oz. chocolate liqueur

Build ingredients in a glass with a crushed peppermint candy rim. Top with whipped cream and a cherry.

Ginger Cinnamon Fizz

The Ginger Cinnamon Fizz cocktail is made for someone who likes flavor. The recipe was provided from McCoy’s Oceanfront at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa in Pompano Beach.

The drink is a grown-up gingerbread dream, according to McCoy’s Oceanfront.

1 oz. Jack Daniels

1/2 oz. Jack Cinnamon

1/2 oz. Stoli Vanilla Vodka

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. vanilla syrup

3 oz. ginger beer

Mix together ingredients. Garnish with a half-moon orange wedge and a sprig of mint.