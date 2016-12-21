By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

Northwest Florida is about to get a little bit sweeter.

That’s because Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based fast food chain famous for its fresh frozen custard, is coming to MiramarBeach.

The fast casual restaurant, which has one other location in Navarre and one in Panama CityBeach, will occupy a 5,000-square foot space next to Smith’s Antique Mall. The location will feature 130-person inside seating, outside patio seating and a drive through, according to franchise owner Lucas Bryant.

“There’s a definite commitment to quality,” Bryant said of the restaurant. “It’s a brand built around customer service, and those things never go out of style.”

Culver’s has a little over 600 restaurants in 24 states, mostly in the Midwest. They are famous for the frozen custard and their “butterburgers”, consisting of Midwestern-raised beef and real Wisconsin cheese on a lightly buttered bun, according to Culver’s website.

“It’s a very diverse menu that has something for everybody,” Bryant said.

The new Culver’s in Miramar Beach is expected to be complete in spring of 2017, according to Bryant. It will create 70 jobs in addition to construction jobs.

Culver’s will be located at 12540 Emerald Coast Parkway. For more information, visit www.culvers.com.