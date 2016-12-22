By SHARON DOOLEY | For Destin.com

My only experience with sushi had been something from the grocery store, and I swore I’d never try it again. That changed on a Thursday evening when I dined at Sake Asian Bistro, which took over the space of Red Ginger in Bluewater Bay.

THE FOOD

I invited friends Mike and Rhonda Wercinski to join my husband, Paul, and me for some casual eating out. Mike and Rhonda have traveled extensively around the South Pacific, into Japan and even China, so I expected good input on their dishes.

I was partially wrong. Asking Mike for his opinion on his happy family entree was about as successful as asking Paul about his orange beef: “It’s good,” they both said. Mike expanded a bit: “It’s got everything.”

Rhonda, who I believe is a closet foodie, had much more to say about every dish.

We ordered tempura shrimp and steamed dumplings starters: “These shrimp are big,” she said. “They use panko on the shrimp. I’ve had tempura all over the place; it’s good.

“That’s a ponzu sauce served with the shrimp; it’s a soy sauce mixed with lemon,” she continued. “It makes it more delicate.”

Rhonda also ordered wonton soup: “Four wontons in a soup is very generous. It’s in a beef broth.”

For her entree, Rhonda selected the shrimp with snow peas: “It’s a brown soy sauce gravy,” she said, and she noted there was ample shrimp on her plate. She also noticed the fried rice contained pork, the sign of a good fried rice.

I had the orange chicken, and after Rhonda’s palatable descriptions, I’m playing it safe: It was good.

Sake hadn’t been opened long when we dined, and we received the sushi as a grand opening bonus.

After trying the escolar tuna and red snapper tempura combination, I now understand why people enjoy sushi.

THE ATMOSPHERE

Under new ownership and new kitchen management, Sake relies on the successes of its predecessor, but updated. The evening atmosphere works well for casual dates, with booth and table seating. The bar also provides seating options.

THE SERVICE

I didn’t catch the name of our waiter, but he was patient with our indecisive dish selections. He said he also serves as the kitchen manager, particularly because of his knowledge of Florida kitchen and restaurant regulations and guidelines.

A FINAL TASTE

Sake Asian Bistro opens for lunch and dinner, offering sushi, hibachi and Chinese cuisine. If the quality continues, Sake Asian Bistro will be a part of the Bluewater Bay landscape for years to come.