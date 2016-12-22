Compiled by Brenda Shoffner and Linda Murchison | Northwest Florida Daily News
Not everyone likes to cook on Christmas, or clean-up for that matter. Here are some dining options this holiday season.
We included a few Christmas Eve options as well as Christmas Day, particularly if a place is open both times.
To be sure, assume reservations are required and call ahead to confirm availability.
- Cuvee 30A only, 12805 U.S. Highway 98 E, Suite D101, Inlet Beach, will serve Christmas Eve Dinner 4-8:30 p.m. with its menu and special holiday features. Call 909-0111.
- Cuvee Destin only, 36120 Emerald Coast Pkwy., Destin, will serve a Christmas Day Feast 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with its menu and special holiday features. Call 650-8900.
- Havana Beach Bar & Grill, 68 Main Street, Rosemary Beach, will be open for dinner 4-9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A special three-course menu will be offered; regular menu will not be available. Call 588-2882.
- Harry T’s Lighthouse, 46 Harbor Blvd., Destin will be open. Call 654-4800.
- Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 South Palafox, Pensacola, will be open 5:30-10 p.m. for dinner Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call 469-9898.
- The Fish House, 600 South Barracks Street, Pensacola, will be open 5-10 p.m. for dinner Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (although their press release lists Christmas Day as Dec. 26). Call 470-0003.
- Ryan’s, 3000 S Ferdon Blvd., Crestview will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day. Call 423-7160.
- Mitchell’s Fish Market in Grand Boulevard, Miramar Beach, will be open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, according to a press release. In addition to regular menu items, two special dishes will be offered — lobster and shrimp stuffed sea bass, and holiday surf and turf with filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp. No hours were listed. Call 650-2484.
- Sandcastle’s Restaurant at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa also in Miramar Beach will be open 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Billed as a Christmas Day Feast, cost is $41.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under are complimentary with a playing adult. For reservations, call 267-9500, ext. 44.