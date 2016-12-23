Staff reports | Destin.com
Here is a list of some of the services offered by area churches.
Fort Walton Beach
- First Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach, 21 First Street SE, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m., and Christmas Day service is at 9:30 a.m. Call 243-3163.
- The Rev. Stephen J. Kosmyna will lead a Christmas Eve Candlelight service 5-6 p.m. Dec. 24 at Unity, 1797 Hurlburt Road, Fort Walton Beach. Everyone is invited to come hear the Christmas message and sing songs of season. Therew will also be a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. Call 864-1232 or visit www.unityinfwb.org.
- Gathering Church will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight service with communion at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24 with hot cocoa and cookies. It will also host a 10:45 a.m. on Christmas day with childcare provided for children ages 3 and younger. Gathering Church is at 218 Eglin Parkway NE.
- Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will have Christmas Eve services at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. in the sanctuary with Scripture, carols, Communion and candles. It will also have an 11 a.m. Christmas Day service. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church is at 363 Miracle Strip Parkway SW.
- St. Mary Catholic Church will host a child’s liturgy Mass at 4:30 p.m., a bilingual Mass at 7:30 p.m. and a midnight Mass with a half-hour of special choir music on Christmas Eve. It will also have Mass at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. St. Mary Catholic Church is at 110 St. Mary Ave. SW.
- Trinity United Methodist Church, 403 Racetrack Road NW, Fort Walton Beach, will also host Christmas Eve Communion Services. They will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a children’s service in the sanctuary, then at 5 p.m. continue with a traditional candlelight service in the sanctuary and at 7 p.m. with a modern candlelight service in the Memorial Fellowship Hall. On Christmas Day , Trinity will host a Christmas Carol Sing in the sanctuary. This is casual attire, and children may wear pajamas and bring a new toy.
Freeport
Christ the King Mission will host a Christmas Mass at 8 a.m. at 16250 U.S. Highway 331 S.
Santa Rosa Beach
St. Rita Catholic Church will host the following services on Christmas Eve: a Vigil Children’s Christmas Mass at 5:30 p.m., Hispanic Christmas Mass at 7 p.m. and a Christmas Night Mass at 10 p.m. It will also host Christmas Mass services at 8 and 10 a.m. and at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day. The church is at 137 Moll Drive.
Shalimar
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will offer Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 24, a Christmas Day service with Communion at 10 a.m. Dec. 25 and a New Year’s Eve service with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is at 1 Meigs Drive.
- Shalimar United Methodist Church, 1 Old Ferry Road, will have several Christmas Eve services. All services include Communion. Times are: 3 p.m. featuring children; 5 p.m. featuring Youth Choir; 7 p.m. featuring Chancel Choir and 11:07 p.m. Freedom Service. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.