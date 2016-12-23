Staff reports | Destin.com

Here is a list of some of the services offered by area churches.

Fort Walton Beach

First Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach, 21 First Street SE, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m., and Christmas Day service is at 9:30 a.m. Call 243-3163.

The Rev. Stephen J. Kosmyna will lead a Christmas Eve Candlelight service 5-6 p.m. Dec. 24 at Unity, 1797 Hurlburt Road, Fort Walton Beach. Everyone is invited to come hear the Christmas message and sing songs of season. Therew will also be a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. Call 864-1232 or visit www.unityinfwb.org.

Gathering Church will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight service with communion at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24 with hot cocoa and cookies. It will also host a 10:45 a.m. on Christmas day with childcare provided for children ages 3 and younger. Gathering Church is at 218 Eglin Parkway NE.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will have Christmas Eve services at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. in the sanctuary with Scripture, carols, Communion and candles. It will also have an 11 a.m. Christmas Day service. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church is at 363 Miracle Strip Parkway SW.

St. Mary Catholic Church will host a child’s liturgy Mass at 4:30 p.m., a bilingual Mass at 7:30 p.m. and a midnight Mass with a half-hour of special choir music on Christmas Eve. It will also have Mass at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. St. Mary Catholic Church is at 110 St. Mary Ave. SW.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 403 Racetrack Road NW, Fort Walton Beach, will also host Christmas Eve Communion Services. They will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a children’s service in the sanctuary, then at 5 p.m. continue with a traditional candlelight service in the sanctuary and at 7 p.m. with a modern candlelight service in the Memorial Fellowship Hall. On Christmas Day , Trinity will host a Christmas Carol Sing in the sanctuary. This is casual attire, and children may wear pajamas and bring a new toy.

Freeport

Christ the King Mission will host a Christmas Mass at 8 a.m. at 16250 U.S. Highway 331 S.

Santa Rosa Beach

St. Rita Catholic Church will host the following services on Christmas Eve: a Vigil Children’s Christmas Mass at 5:30 p.m., Hispanic Christmas Mass at 7 p.m. and a Christmas Night Mass at 10 p.m. It will also host Christmas Mass services at 8 and 10 a.m. and at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day. The church is at 137 Moll Drive.

Shalimar