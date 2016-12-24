By Jennie McKeon | Northwest Florida Daily News

Christmas doesn’t look much like it used to — and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Technology has changed many things for the better, bringing families closer together and making shopping easier. Holiday music and movies could use some improvement (nothing compares to the original “Miracle on 34th Street,” especially not the remake), but we also have Amazon Prime.

Is Christmas better now? Let’s look back and see.

Christmas cards: The tradition of sending holiday wishes through the U.S. Postal Service is always appreciated. In recent years, however, it has taken a different shape. Now, you can send e-cards through websites such as Paperless Post. The best part is that you’ll find many designs are free to send. Plus, you don’t have to bother with buying stamps or misspelling someone’s name on an envelope and ruining the whole bunch.

Shopping: Now, your holiday shopping isn’t just limited to the stores around you. You can find almost anything on the internet. And if you’re a procrastinator, you can take advantage of expedited shipping (Amazon Prime for the win!). This doesn’t mean you won’t find folks shopping for random gifts at the local Tom Thumb at midnight on Christmas Eve, but it’s a start.

“Ugly” Christmas sweaters: What was once hidden shamefully in the back of your closet is now a source of pride. When it comes to today’s holiday sweaters, the tackier the better. Contrasting colors? Sure. Flashing ornaments around the neck? You bet. It’s almost a competition to see who can pull off the worst design.

Social media: You don’t have to pass the phone around to call each family member anymore. Now, you can just Facebook Live your holiday shindig. And kids don’t have to wait until the end of Christmas break to show off their gifts. You’ll know within minutes after scrolling through Instagram.

Elf on the Shelf: Ask any parent of a young child and they likely wouldn’t say no to an extra set of eyes. Since the “Elf

on the Shelf” book was first published in 2004, it has become a tradition for kids of all ages. As the story goes, the little plush elf watches all of the good and bad things children do and reports back to Santa. The little elf is also infamous for holiday memes perpetrated by adults.

Pop culture: One thing the modern age could improve on is holiday music and movies. Classics such as “White Christmas” or “A Christmas Story” are hard to top, and it’s usually the same handful of movies playing on cable TV this time of year. And try as they might, no pop singer has come out with a Top 40 hit that’s as catchy as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”