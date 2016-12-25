

By Jennie McKeon | Northwest Florida Daily News

Last Christmas 17-year-old Chasity Tipton was in the county jail dining on ham and cheese sandwiches.

She didn’t care about much; she felt no one cared about her.

But life looks different just one year later as Chasity settles into her new home with her 11-year-old sister Breanna. They have a new, adoptive family and new parents, Pam and Bruce Braseth.

From the outside, Chasity seems to be your average teenager with a job and curfew — and perhaps a new outlook on life.

“I’m being good now,” Chasity said. “My sister looks up to me a lot.”

The past

Chasity was about 12 when she started getting into trouble. Her mother, a drug addict, was either not home or unable to care for her and her sister. Chasity took the blame for her mom last year after she stole armloads of clothes from a Dollar General and was sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“I just didn’t care,” she said as she sat in her new home eating pistachios. “I got to do what I wanted to do.”

She wasn’t out of DJJ for very long when she stole a car with her little sister and led law officers on a high-speed chase. That stint put her in the juvenile pod at the county jail. But Chasity said jail wasn’t so bad compared to the life she knew.

“We were bouncing around shelter houses and friends’ couches,” Chasity said. “In jail, I had food and a place to sleep.”

While her mother lost parental custody, Chasity and Breanna were placed in foster care. Chasity was against the idea of being adopted and was actually looking into being emancipated, but eventually gave in to stay with her sister.

“I’d basically been on my own since I was 12,” she said. “Nobody cared for me then. I think my mom does care … she just doesn’t know how.”

The present

In another world separated from jails and drug addicts, Fort Walton Beach couple Pam and Bruce Braseth were reading e-mails from FamiliesFirst Network. They had just been approved as adoptive parents and were eager to welcome kids into their home again. They have two older sons, 24-year-old Mike and 25-year-old Pete.

“The first email we read was about Breanna, and it mentioned she would have to be separated from her sister,” Pam recalled. “We read all the emails but we kept coming back to the same one. We called and said ‘we’re interested in the girls.’ ”

Pam and Bruce wanted to adopt more than one child, so it was a perfect fit. Pam, who was adopted as a toddler, said she certainly felt for Chasity, who she believed didn’t deserve to age out of the foster system and struggle.

In August, the Braseth family opened their home to the Tipton sisters. Chasity had just gotten out of jail and wasn’t sure how long this new life would last.

“I was sure they were going to take me back,” Chasity said with a laugh.

But Pam said she wasn’t reluctant about Chasity’s criminal record or troubled past.

“That was her past, not her present,” she said.

The transition to a new life was a little more difficult for Chasity than her sister. She was entering into a family with structure, expectations and curfews.

“They’re always going to tell me what to do,” Chasity said. “It’s hard not going back to what I know and doing new things. But I’m grateful I’m not in a grave. I’m not in a hospital and I’m not in jail.”

Chasity was still a freshman in high school when she came to the Braseth home. In just three months she earned enough credits to move up a grade and she made the AB honor roll.

“I’ll be the first Tipton in my family to graduate high school,” she said.

Chasity’s short-term goals are to finish probation, get her license and buy a car. In the long-term, she’d like to become a neonatal nurse.

One, big family

From the start, Chasity started calling Pam “Mom.” She also keeps in touch with her biological mother.

It can get confusing, like for instance when she was on the phone with one mother and calls out “mom” only to have both women answer her. But it doesn’t complicate her relationship with either mom, she said.

“Blood does not make you family,” Chasity said. “I’m not taking away from my family … I’m adding to it.”

There’s a familiar ease between Chasity and Pam, as if they’ve always been daughter and mom and didn’t just meet for the first time a few months ago. They kid together and at one point when Pam is about to interrupt Chasity, she quickly whines “Mom” like any teenage daughter.

For Pam and Bruce, being parents to two girls has been different from what they already know, but they’re enjoying the education.

“Girls and boys are so very different in amazing and frustrating ways,” said Pam. “I haven’t seen my husband smile as much as he has. One day he said to me, ‘I don’t remember the boys breaking into song and skipping through the house.'”

Mike and Pete are enjoying their roles as big brothers, too. Pete even braved Black Friday shopping to go and find a Christmas present for Chasity. Chasity has been doing her own shopping as well with her paychecks from working as a lifeguard at the Bernie R. Lefebvre Aquatic Center.

It’s not always easy, but Chasity said she likes where she’s at.

“I didn’t think I’d get this far,” she said. “But I like it here. They’re nice people. I do feel cared for now.”

On her arms and legs are a few homemade tattoos from over the years. One interesting one is a three little dots on Chasity’s hand, a symbol she said for “my crazy family.”

Sometimes, you get to choose your family and sometimes you don’t. To Pam, it’s not much of a choice.

“Whether they want me or not, they’re stuck with me for life,” she said. “Love is expanding, it’s not something that reduces, or else we’d all only have one child.”