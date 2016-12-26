By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

The Christmas presents are opened, so now what?

If you and your family are gathered for the holidays and need something to do, we have some suggestions. We put together a list of fun Christmas Day activities that require little preparation.

Check it out, and try a few.

1 Get outside

Take your family for a long walk around the neighborhood or a hike. If you have a dog, take it with you, too.

If walking won’t hold your family’s attention, try playing an outdoor sport such as soccer, flag football or basketball.

Don’t feel like being active? Drive around neighborhoods to look at Christmas lights.

2 Play games

Break out the board games.

If you don’t own any board games, play a game of cards. You can find instructions for various card games online.

If neither of these activities appeals to you, try a game on your smartphone. Visit the app store and search for multi-player games such as Heads Up, Words with Friends and Mucho Party.

3 Connect with relatives

If you have relatives who can’t visit during the holidays, give them a phone call.

Put your phone on the speaker setting so everyone can join in. If you want a deeper connection, get out a computer and set up an online Skype date or use Facetime on the iPhone.

4 Watch a movie

Many local movie theaters are open today. Check your favorite movie app for which movies are available and showtimes.

If you don’t want to stray from home, consider watching a movie on YouTube, Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime. All of these movie-watching subscriptions are affordable, and you can use them to watch movies on your computer.

And, of course, you can dip into your DVD and Blu-Ray collection for something the whole family can enjoy.

5 Take pictures

Don’t leave remembering this day to your memory alone; take some photos together while doing other activities.

If you want to get creative, make photo booth props to take pictures with such as a faux mustache or Santa beard. Another option is to pull out hats and scarves from your closet for fun photos.

6 Watch sports

If you like sports, turn on the TV and cheer on a team.

If you like football, the Baltimore Ravens will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:30 p.m. on the NFL network. The Denver Broncos will play the Kansas City Chiefs at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

If you like basketball, the Boston Celtics will play the New York Knicks at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The Golden State Warriors will play the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1:30 p.m. on ABC. The Chicago Bulls will play the San Antonio Spurs at 4 p.m. on ABC. The Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Los Angeles Clippers will play the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

7 Get musical

Get in touch with you family’s musical abilities, and sing or listen to Christmas carols.

If you want to make this a little more fun, challenge members of the family to mimic a celebrity’s voice while singing. Pick singers with distinct voices, such as Frank Sinatra, Celine Dion or Elvis Presley.

8 Shop for vinyl

If you need to get out of the house, shop for vinyl records.

FWB Vintage Records, 217 Racetrack Road NW, Fort Walton Beach, will be open 2-6 p.m. on Christmas Day.