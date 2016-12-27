Jennie McKeon | Northwest Florida Daily News

DESTIN — After weeks of celebrating Christmas, HarborWalk Village was bathed in blue lights as the Chabad of the Emerald Coast lit their 16-foot menorah on the third day of Hanukkah Monday night.

“We choose to light the menorah only when it’s dark to show that even when we have enemies that are very strong, these little flames are still burning,” said Rabbi Shaya Tenenboim. “They are burning in Destin and nobody can extinguish it.”

At the stage area at HarborWalk Village, people dined on hot latkes and donuts as they listened to music and gathered together for the 4th annual Grand Menorah Lighting. While Christmas is largely celebrated in Northwest Florida, Tenenboim said he likes to give Jews living on the Emerald Coast an event for them to celebrate the eight-day festival.

“We’ve heard people say ‘I thought I was the only Jew here,'” remarked Tenenboim. “They’re very impressed to see a Jewish presence here. My family and I just moved here three and a half years ago and we love it … not just for the beaches and the weather, but the people. Unlike other parts of the globe, people here are very lovely and accepting.”

While Monday night’s celebration was intended for Jewish families, it was open to anyone who might be interested in the Jewish faith — such as Susan Richardson from Huntsville, Alabama, who stopped by the event with her daughter, Sarah, and granddaughter, Liberty.

“We’re Christian so we came to learn something new,” said Susan. “There’s some similarities … the Jewish faith falls between Old and New Testament. And it kind of feels like being in a Baptist Church since we never get together without food.”

Liberty’s review was simple. The potatoes tasted like sushi, but the doughnuts were the best she’s ever eaten, she said.

Adlai Cohen, who lives in Destin, said he loves the event to visit with friends both old and new.

“For me personally, it’s a great feeling to see people getting together, maybe learning something new and for me to share something,” he said. “We need more of this.”