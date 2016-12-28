By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

New Year’s Eve is about excess.

With glitter and champagne everywhere, it can be hard to prepare a party for the over-the-top holiday. With the help of Party City, we put together a step-by-step guide on how to plan a New Year’s Eve party.

Party City is in Uptown Station at 99 Eglin Parkway NE, Fort Walton Beach.

Invitations

New Year’s Eve party invitations don’t have to be expensive and custom-made.

Consider hand delivering fun, simple invitations. Pinterest offers plenty of creative invite ideas.

One idea is to give out small bells with a small note attached that gives party details and a message about ringing in the New Year. Another idea is to deliver ring pop candies with a similar message.

If you don’t want to do any heavy lifting, consider sending an email invitation with some sparkle.

Champagne Bar

If your guests want to raise a glass at midnight, consider a champagne bar.

To create a bubbly bar, set out an assortment of champagne bottles, champagne glasses, fruit juices, fruits and hors d’oeuvres. This will allow guests to serve themselves with a custom beverage and snack.

For extra glamour, Party City offers a New Year’s tablecloth and a Bubbly Bar sign that will point guests in the right direction.

If you want to save money, consider asking each guest to bring a bottle of champagne with them. If your guests do not drink alcohol, consider replacing the champagne bar with a hot chocolate bar or sparkling juice bar.

Decorations

It’s likely you don’t want to pick up confetti around your house weeks after your New Year’s Eve party.

Opt for some hanging decorations, instead.

Party City offers hanging décor featuring images of champagne glasses, top hats, stars, champagne bottles and clocks at midnight. Pair these decorations with matching streamers and balloons, and your party spot will look festive without the sparkly mess.

Hats

Extravagant New Year’s Eve hats are a must-have at a New Year’s Eve Party.

The hats look awesome in pictures, and people can take them home to remember the fun evening they had. Party City offers a variety of New Year’s-themed hats that will match any ensemble.

Consider top hats for the men and crowns for the women. Set them out together on a table so people can select their hat while the table doubles as a decoration.

Backdrop

If you plan to take photos, consider building a photo backdrop. If you don’t want to make a backdrop, simply decorate a plain wall area to create a designated spot for photos.