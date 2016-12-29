Linda Murchison | Northwest Florida Daily News

Do you have leftover turkey from Christmas dinner or perhaps some frozen, cooked turkey from Thanksgiving?

This recipe is a great way to use it up and put a delicious dinner on the table.

Turkey Stew with Biscuits

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cold butter

¼ cup buttermilk

3 tablespoons sour cream

2 carrots, sliced

2 cups cauliflower florets

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon sage

2 cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small onion, chopped

2 cups cooked turkey

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

4 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Combine the flour, baking power, baking soda and salt. Cut the butter into small pieces and cut it into the mixture with a pastry blender or a fork.

Add the buttermilk and sour cream. Mix well and gather into a ball. Place the dough between two sheets of plastic wrap and flatten into a round disc. Place in the refrigerator.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Spray a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

Cook the carrots and cauliflower lightly in boiling water or the microwave, drain well; set aside.

Whisk the cornstarch and sage into the chicken broth; set aside.

Heat the oil in a sauté pan and cook the onion and garlic until translucent. Whisk the broth mixture into the onion mixture and bring to a boil, stirring for about one minute or until the mixture begins to thicken.

Remove the pan from heat and add the carrots, cauliflower, peas, mushrooms, turkey and pepper. Mix well before placing in the prepared dish.

Slice the dough into 4 equal parts before placing on top of the stew.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the biscuits are brown and the stew is bubbling.

Serves 4.

If you don’t have those exact vegetables, substitute what you have.

I have often used lima beans instead of peas and left the cauliflower out if I don’t happen to have any on hand. Just remember if you leave a vegetable out to increase the amount of the others or substitute something else into the recipe.

If you have refrigerated leftover turkey, it is best to use it within one to two days. At that point, any leftovers should be frozen. Debone and divide the turkey into small packages. Make sure to label and date the packages before placing them into the freezer.

Frozen, cooked turkey should be used within six months.

Linda Murchison can be reached at 315-4431 or lmurchison@nwfdailynews.com @LindaMnwfdn. Write to Daily News, P.O. Box 2949, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32549.