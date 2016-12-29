By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

Everyone celebrates the New Year differently.

From 5K races to beach ball drops, there are many activities for you to ring in the New Year at midnight or spend the first day of 2017. We put together a list of activities for adults and children to welcome 2017.

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, where will you be?

DESTIN

Club L.A. will host “Shadow of the King” with Ron Adams as Elvis and the Emerald Coast Blues Brothers for a special New Year’s Eve Spectacular party. Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets are $20. Tickets include a champagne toast at midnight. Club L.A. is at 34876 Emerald Coast Parkway. Tickets available at ticketweb.com.

Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village will host three New Year’s Eve events at three venues. A Grand Gala is at 8 p.m. at the Emerald Grande Ballroom with a chef-prepared dinner, live music, champagne toast, ball drop countdown and fireworks show for $125 tickets. Cocktails & Countdown is at 8 p.m. in the Harborview Room, featuring an hors d’oeuvres buffet, live music, champagne toast, ball drop countdown and fireworks show for $55 tickets. To purchase tickets, call 424-0622. Street Party, a free event, will take place in the HarborWalk Village starting at 7 p.m. The Street Party will feature a live concert from Flow Tribe and Departure: The Journey Tribute Band, fireworks and a ball drop countdown.

Lulu’s Restaurant will host its second annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration for children at 10 a.m. Dec. 31. The event will feature a sandcastle building contest, arts and crafts, inflatables, face-painting, live music and more on the sandy beach. It will also feature a countdown to noon with child-friendly sparkler “fireworks” and a huge Beach Ball Drop. Young country singer Caroline Kole will perform. LuLu’s is at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. For more details, visit www.lulubuffett.com/destin or call 710-5858.

The Henderson, a beach and spa resort, will host a New Year’s Eve dinner and celebration 5-9 p.m. for $135 per adult and $30 wine pairing available. The events include dinner, a glass of champagne for the after-party and live music. Reservations are required. For reservations, call 424-4453. The Henderson will also host a Poppy’s Kids Night Out NYE 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. in which you may drop off the kids for dinner and activities. This is available for resort guests ages 4-11. It is $105 per child, and reservations are required. Call 424-4421.

The Destin Fire Rescue Foundation holds the New Year’s Day “Polar Bear Club” swim to raise funds for the Destin Beach Safety Junior Lifeguard program, an eight-week program for ages 8-17. This year’s swim is New Year’s Day with registration at 10 a.m. and swim at 10:30. It takes place at the Crab Trap at James Lee Park. The first 100 people get a free T-shirt. A $20 donation is requested. Lifeguard will be on duty for the rain-or-shine event.

FORT WALTON BEACH

The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island will host its first Pelican Plunge. Participants will take a dip into the Gulf of Mexico at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1 to support the Emerald Coast Foundation. Participation is $20 a person, and registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The Crab Trap will open at 10 a.m. for drinks and host a post-plunge party after. Plungers can pre-register online at theboardwalkoi.com.

The Landing on Brooks Street in downtown Fort Walton Beach will host New Year’s Eve at The Landing featuring many activities. Run With It will present “Blingin’ in the New Year 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run.” To register or find more information, visit http://www.active.com/fort-walton-beach-fl/running/distance-running-races/blingin-in-the-new-year-2016?int=. The Landing Party will begin at 7 p.m. with music from B-Boy Productions, which will continue until 1 a.m. between other entertainment sets. Heritage will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight in front of the large Christmas tree. At midnight, the Downtown Fort Walton Beach Organization will host a countdown and the “FWB Treasure of the Emerald Coast” treasure chest drop. Afterward, the City of Fort Walton Beach and Community Broadcasters LLC. will host waterfront fireworks. For more information, including parking and transportation, visit http://fwb.org/nye/.

SOUTH WALTON

The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will host ‘Baytowne Countdown’ with two live fireworks shows at 8p.m. and midnight. Live music begins at 8:15p.m. and activities for children begin at 6p.m. You must be 21 years or older after 10 p.m. unless you are accompanied by an adult.

SunQuest Cruises in Miramar Beach will host its annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks, Dinner and Dancing Cruise on the Solaris yacht from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31. The cruise is an all-inclusive event for $125 per person, including a 4 1/2-hour cruise, five-course meal, live entertainment, fireworks, party favors and champagne. All guests over 21 are welcome to attend, and reservations are required. Visit SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Gulf Place will host the fourth annual Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 1 at Ed Walline Beach Access, located across the street from Gulf Place on the corner of Highway 393 and Scenic Highway 30A. Registration begins at 11 a.m., and the plunge is at 1 p.m. Before the plunge, attendees are invited to take part in the event’s costume contest. A $20 donation is suggested, and all proceeds will benefit the South Walton Fire Department Relations Committee. The DRC purchases fire and life safety items for community-based educational programs. This event is open to all ages, and attendees are encouraged to bring a change of clothes. After the plunge, guests will enjoy food, music and a bonfire.

PANAMA CITY BEACH

Visit Panama City Beach will host the ninth annual Pier Park Beach Ball Drop from 5:30 p.m. to midnight New Year’s Eve on Pier Park Drive. The event begins with a Family Celebration with live music, food vendors, stilt-walkers, a Snow Zone, balloon artists and the Kids Countdown to 8 p.m. with a release of 10,000 beach balls. This leads into the Midnight Celebration with more live entertainment and the New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop featuring a new LED illuminated beach ball and fireworks show over the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit shoppierpark.com.

PENSACOLA

The Pensacola Symphony Orchestra and guest artist Wycliffe Gordon and his International All-Stars will perform “Celebrate the New Year: A Night on Bourbon Street.” The performance is at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Saenger Theatre in downtown Pensacola. Tickets start at $22. For more information, visit pensacolasymphony.com or call 435-2533.

The free New Year’s Eve celebration, Pensacola Pelican Drop, is packed with live entertainment and fun for the entire family. The Pelican and MainStage are returning to Government Street with a full slate of live music including the White Tie Rock Ensemble to ring in the New Year. A list of music and activities can be found at www.pensacolapelicandrop.com. The children’s Little Pelican Party includes the bubble stop and Pelican lighting at 8 p.m. with activities beginning at 6 p.m. Festivities, including fireworks, continue until 1 a.m.

Join Topsail Hill Preserve State Park for a First Day Hike on Jan. 1 from 9 to 11:30a.m. Enjoy the first day of the New Year leisurely exploring the north side of the Turpentine Trail with a Ranger to learn about the park, its wildlife, and the turpentine industry that thrived here in the late 1800’s. The Turpentine Trail is about 2 miles round trip and is relatively flat with roots, rock and dirt. Wear weather appropriate clothing and closed-toed shoes. Bring water bottle, hat and sunscreen. Check in at the Ranger Station for starting location. Program is free with regular park admission. Visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/Topsail-Hill or www.topsailparkfriends.org. Topsail Hill Preserve State Park is at 7525 W. Scenic Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach (main entrance located .25 mile south of Highway 98).