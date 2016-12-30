By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

A new shopping and lifestyle center just east of the Destin Commons is finally open, and promises to bring several new shops and restaurants to Destin.

City Market Bayside, a 32,000-square foot lifestyle center located at 4495 Furling Lane with 12 retail and restaurant spaces, broke ground in February 2015. It joins City Market Beachside, which is diagonally across the street from the new development and has stores such as Chicken Salad Chick, Smallcakes, a nail salon and more.

“(City Market Bayside) is going to be a vibrant mix of seasoned regional, local and national specialty retailers and restaurants, with a medical space on the second floor,” said Heidi LoCicero, City Market marketing director.

The first store to open, Bijoux de Mer, held its grand opening on Dec. 21.

A slate of other stores are expected to open within the first quarter of 2017. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, which has one other location in Destin at HarborWalk Village, will be among the first eateries to open there. Luxe Exchange, which sells authentic preowned luxury goods, will be moving to City Market Bayside from its current location in City Market Beachside, and Frill Seekers Gifts, which is currently located in the shopping center next to Walmart Destin, will also be opening up a larger storefront there. The locally-owned business offers fine stationery, invitations and gifts.

Luna Ballroom, the brainchild of Destin-based dancer Eric Luna, will be tripling in size by opening up a storefront in at City Market Bayside.

“Locals and tourists are always looking for unique places to shop and dine that they can’t find in their own hometown,” LoCicero said. “We found that they want to experience the best in Destin, and now City Market will offer both.”

The new development is expected to create 110 jobs and will have an economic impact of $15 million in Northwest Florida.