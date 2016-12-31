By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

Destin resident, performer and national recording artist Michael J. Thomas is headed to the Grammys.

Though he’s not a nominee, the musician, who specializes in vocals and saxophone, is a voting member of the Grammys and this year was given a ticket to the big event, which is set to take place Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

“As a voting member, one of our privileges is that we get an invitation to go,” he said over the phone from Tennessee, where he was vacationing with his family for the holidays. “This is my first time going (to the Grammys).”

Thomas performs Tuesday-Saturday nights at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Destin, as well as at special events. He has been performing in various capacities all his life, and two years ago enjoyed time on the Billboard Music Top 20 chart with his song “I Think About Amy.” He is set to release his second album, “Drive,” sometime in the spring of next year.

“I’m super excited because my new album is coming out next year, so this is a huge networking opportunity for me to get out my product, my business card, to let people know what I’m doing next year,” Thomas said. “Especially Grammy members, because I’ll be eligible to submit my album for Grammy consideration.”

Thomas said he plans to go to several industry parties during his time in Hollywood, and will attend the live telecast and after-party on Sunday. As for his own Grammy stage debut, Scott remained humble.

“It’s a long shot,” he said. “But it would be a dream come true.”