By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

TGI Friday’s in Destin, which is located at 34881 Emerald Coast Parkway near the Paradise Key Shopping Center, abruptly closed its doors for good on Monday, Dec. 26.

A person who answered the phone Wednesday confirmed the restaurant had closed permanently the day after Christmas, but refused to provide additional details.

A spokesperson for the company also confirmed the store’s closure via a written statement emailed to the Destin Log on Wednesday evening.

“We were notified by the franchisee that the TGI Fridays location in Destin has closed,” the spokesperson said. “This was a difficult decision that was not made lightly and we hope our Fridays guests will visit us at our Fort Walton Beach location.”

It is not clear how long the restaurant had been planning to close. The official Facebook page for TGI Friday’s (Destin) was posting as recently as Christmas Day advertising a special holiday promotion.

A sign on the door apparently posted Tuesday notified customers of the restaurant’s status.

“This location will be permanently closed,” the sign read. “Thank you for all the dedication over the past 20 years.” It was signed, “Management”.

A rumor that Panera Bread is leaving the Destin Commons to move into the TGI Friday’s building is “not true”, according to Destin Commons spokeswoman Heather Ruiz.