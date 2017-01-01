By Brenda Shoffner | Northwest Florida Daily News

Fans of the old Seagrove Village Market Cafe, rejoice! The newly opened reincarnation of the popular South Walton eatery will give you much to celebrate.

The Food

The Market Cafe has as its motto: “Serving deep fried love since 1949.” It’s painted right on the south side of the new building.

You’ll find all of your favorites on the menus at the new place. My guest and I went for lunch.

He had the Market Burger with fries. I had a combo platter with fried grouper and a crab cake with fries and collards as my sides. We shared a garden salad with blue cheese dressing on the side.

As a starter, the salad was fine but nothing special. You may add chicken, fish, oysters, shrimp or a crab cake to it or the Farmers Market Salad to make them entrees.

On a previous visit, my guest also had the burger and declared it to be the best one he’s ever eaten. His opinion hasn’t changed.

“It’s still by far the best burger ever,” he said. And the fries were also excellent in his judgment.

Other sandwiches include grouper, chicken, and Philly cheese steak. You may add toppers such as grilled onions, bacon and grilled mushrooms for an additional charge. They also offer po’ boys.

My grouper was excellent, and I enjoyed every bite along with the fries and collards, which I dressed with a squeeze of lemon juice. The crab cake was good but more highly seasoned than I prefer. I’d rather have had more grouper.

Other entrees include fish and shrimp tacos, chicken tenders and, of course, grouper, shrimp and oysters.

Most come with one side; some with two. Other sides include cole slaw, broccoli salad and potato salad.

Market Cafe offers Key lime pie and Southern chocolate chip pecan pie. We had a slice of each and found them to be the perfect sweet ending to our delicious meals.

The lunch and dinner menus are different, with the more extensive dinner items available 5-9 p.m. Those include “nibbles,” such as fried whole okra with dipping sauce, smoked tuna dip and fried green tomatoes.

The Atmosphere

We were greeted as we entered the building by the friendly cashier who told us they had reopened just three weeks earlier. She explained that some of the bench seating had come from the original restaurant.

Seating is at the tables with benches, a few tables with chairs and a few booths. There is a screened-in porch also with table seating, but it was too chilly to enjoy that on the day we visited. Everyone was sitting inside.

Also, it’s no longer part-market, part-cafe. They still have a few souvenir-type items you may purchase, but you can’t pick up grocery items there anymore which makes sense, really, with Publix right up the road now.

However, the new location has the added benefit of an actual parking lot beside it. No doubt overflow vehicles will still line the road, but this was a pleasant surprise.

The Service

Diners place their orders at a counter at the back of the cafe. When your food is ready, they call your number. Then you raise your hand and someone brings it to you.

The servers (there were at least two or three different ones who waited on us) offered us condiments and cleared dishes as we finished with them. Drinks are self-serve.

Our desserts arrived after we’d had some time to work on our meals.

Everyone was friendly and helpful. It was clear many diners were regulars. The order-taker asked the gentleman in front of us whether he’d have his regular chicken tenders or something else that day.

A Final Taste

My family enjoyed the old Seagrove Village Market Cafe very much and were sad when it was torn down. So, it is with great joy I report Seagrove Village Market Cafe 2.0 is a delight from top to bottom, inside and out. They did everything right.