By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

Fans of celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse have something to smile about as 2016 comes to an end.

The famous and world-renowned chef, restaurateur and TV personality has announced he is opening up a new restaurant right here in Northwest Florida. The yet-to-be-named restaurant will be in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin.

“We are looking forward to being a part of the South Walton community and opening in Grand Boulevard,” said Eric Linquest, president of Emeril’s Homebase, in a news release.

Lagasse is the chef/propietor of 13 restaurants in New Orleans, Las Vegas, Orlando and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He has hosted 2,000 shows on the Food Network, is the food correspondent on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” has appeared as a guest judge on four seasons of Bravo’s “Top Chef” series, is a co-host of the 10th season of the “Rachel Ray Show” and is in his fourth season of the Cooking Channel’s “Emeril’s Florida,” among other things.

Lagasse’s restaurant will join Grand Boulevard’s 13 other restaurants and eateries.

“Emeril Lagasse is an American culinary icon and we are happy to have him join our already premier group of restaurants that make Grand Boulevard such a popular culinary destination,” said Keith Howard, president and CEO of Howard Group, developer of Grand Boulevard, in a news release.

Representatives from Grand Boulevard said additional detail about Emeril’s new local restaurant would be released in the coming months. The restaurant is targeting a spring 2017 opening.