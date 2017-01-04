Special to Destin.com

Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some Northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure.

Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 9 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through the Franklin/Wakulla county line from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in this closure.

These closures will give groups authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) the opportunity to identify and retrieve lost and abandoned blue crab traps from the water.

Closures may be reduced in duration if it is determined that the number of lost and abandoned traps in the region will take less time to remove.

This was provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission