By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

A familiar Destin eatery is open again after nearly 2 months of being closed for renovations.

Camille’s at Crystal Beach, located at 2931 Scenic Hwy 98 in Destin, first opened in 2004 and operates in two buildings. One building houses a quaint beachside cafe, is dog-friendly and serves up refreshing treats in a casual dining atmosphere, while the other, located adjacent to the cafe and one story up, is a more sophisticated full-service restaurant. Both are attached to the picturesque Beachside Inn.

The latter part of the restaurant closed Oct. 31 to undergo a series of renovations.

“It was mainly just cosmetic work, and the kitchen,” said General Manager Christopher Knight of the eatery’s face-lift.

Jennifer Wilcox, an employee of the restaurant, added that the upgrades included new wooden floors, dark wooden ceilings, brand new kitchen equipment and new interior walls.

“This place is truly a locals’ gem, and I hear time and time again how happy people are that they found out about it by word of mouth,” Wilcox told the Destin Log in a Facebook message. “We are such a small crew that we’ve really gotten to know everyone and they know us. It’s just a great atmosphere.”

The restaurant is best known for its seafood, sushi and pizza, according to Knight. He said Camille’s gets all of its seafood from Harbor Docks Seafood Market, which like Camille’s is owned by Charles Morgan.

“So many people don’t use local seafood because it’s expensive, but with the Gulf right across the street, most of our seafood was swimming today,” Knight said. “A lot of time we don’t know what seafood we’ll get until an hour before we get it. We’re at the mercy of the fishermen.”

Camille’s, which Knight describes as “eclectic” and “a neighborhood restaurant in a bustling tourist town,” is officially re-open for business and hopes to attract both long-time and new customers.

“If you haven’t found us yet, we’re waiting for you,” Knight said.