By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

A new magic show at Fudpuckers on Okaloosa Island promises to bring a family-friendly nighttime entertainment option to the Emerald Coast.

The Noah and Heather Wells Maximum Magic show premiered at the restaurant and entertainment venue Wednesday evening before a crowd of about 150 people. The show, which lasts about 60 minutes plus an intermission, is jam-packed with illusion, comedy and crowd involvement. Fudpucker’s offers a dinner service before the show as well.

“Where else can you go and get dinner and a show in Destin?” said Greg Fisher, president and CEO of Tripshock, a booking entity for travel, activities and events. “There really isn’t a place. Nighttime family entertainment is like a needle in a haystack around here.”

Fisher hopes to change that with this show. Noah Wells is a two-time Merlin Award winning magician who previously performed for several years in Panama City Beach. To bring him to Okaloosa Island, Fudpucker’s converted a second-floor space in its restaurant into a world-class theater venue with a state-of-the art lighting and sound system, spacious stage, DJ booth, bar and dining area.

“I think it’s going to add so much to Okaloosa Island,” said Chester Kroeger, co-owner of Fudpuckers. “It’s just one more thing people can do when they’re here. And, it’s an evening activity, which there are so few of those. I’m excited, very excited.”

The show will have regular performances twice a week starting March 13. Tickets can be purchased through Destin.com or tripshock.com.