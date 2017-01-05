MUSIC

Winter Concert Series: The Market Shops, located at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, presents the Winter Concert Series. Beginning Jan. 8, every Sunday in January and February will feature a different local or regional artist or band. The Winter Concert Series is free and open to the public. Rain or shine, concerts are 1-3 p.m. on The Market Shops lawn. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. In the event of rainy weather, the concert will be relocated to the covered patio outside of Bijoux at The Market Shops. Scheduled in January are: Jan. 8, Chris Alvarado; Jan. 15, Scott Rockwood Trio; Jan. 22,; Jan. 29, Donnie Sundal.

Rock for a Cure: The 9th Annual Rock For A Cure concert will be held at The Block in Fort Walton Beach on Jan. 15. Area musicians, vendors and patrons unite to donate their money and energies to the American Cancer Society’s battle against cancer. Talent includes 11 acts ranging from the reggae-rock sounds of Heritage to the funk beats from The Okaloosa Sound and to the hard rock heavy brought by Filmore Drive. The entry fee is $10; all proceeds from the door go directly to the American Cancer Society. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music beginning shortly thereafter. This is a 21-plus event. Visit rockforacurefwb.com

Jazz quartet: A swinging jazz quartet, featuring the piano and vocal work of jazz artist Crystal Joy, will take the stage at The Place in downtown Panama City at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10. The quartet will include Pensacola saxophonist Joe Occhipinti, bassist Steve Gilmore and percussionist Fred Domulot. The Place Restaurant is at 429 Harrison. For reservations, call Larry or Amy at 784-2106, or call Bob at 258-4022. Limited seating. Gulf Jazz Society members $10, others $12. Pay at the door.

“Classical Connections: Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents “Classical Connections” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Destiny Worship Center, featuring 2016 “Musical America” Instrumentalist of the Year, violinist Jennifer Koh, who will perform American composer Samuel Barber’s “Concerto for Violin and Orchestra.” The concert, titled “Musical Time Travel,” showcases a repertoire destined to take the listener on a musical journey, whether by time or location and features John Adams’ “Short Ride in a Fast Machine,” the “William Tell Overture” by Gioachino Rossini and the brilliant orchestral suite “Roman Festivals” by Ottorino Respighi. Tickets are $45 for preferred (floor) seating and $29.50 for balcony online at

SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or call 460-8800.

MORE MUSIC LISTINGS

ART

“Twins” exhibit: Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach is welcoming a new collection of twin, or diptych, art in The Atrium as part of their ongoing commitment to the Arts in Medicine program. The “Twins” pop-up gallery will be open to the public during regular visiting hours through March 8 with a community invitation to meet the artists and gather for refreshments 5:30-7 p.m. Friday in the space above the hospital’s main lobby. Call 585-7689.

ADSO Window Gallery Display: To showcase the work of local artists, the Arts and Design Society presents month-long exhibits in their studio windows, facing First Street. In January, the works on display are those of Geraldine Walters, who works in oils and acrylics. Additional information about these works is available in the Art Center office. Office and gallery hours are noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and the gallery, which is free to the public, is open also 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The Art Center Gallery is at 17 First Street SE, Fort Walton Beach.

Pyramid Art Show: Jan. 10-20, ADSO will host the Pyramid Art Show. A reception is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13. Gallery hours are noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the reception and the gallery is free and open to the public. The gallery is at the Art Center, 17 First Street SE, Fort Walton Beach. Call Pyramid at 862-7139 or ADSO at 244-1271. For more about Pyramid, visit pyramidinc.org.

“Points of Departure”: The Art Gallery at the University of West Florida presents “Points of Departure: Foundations Exhibition,” Jan. 10-26. A reception will take place on Jan. 26 noon-3 p.m. This exhibition displays the excellence achieved in the foundation courses in the Department of Art at UWF. This is an open-call exhibition curated by the foundation-level art instructors. The works are presented in a salon-style format to engage students, faculty and the community through a variety of media. TAG is on UWF Pensacola Campus in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82. TAG is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday noon-4 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. Visit tag82uwf.wordpress.com or email artgallery@uwf.edu or call 474-2696.

Digital Graffiti: The Alys Foundation announces the Call for Entries for the annual Digital Graffiti Festival at Alys Beach, held May 19-21, 2017. Coinciding with the festival’s 10th anniversary, artists worldwide are invited to submit original works of digital art to be showcased in the juried festival. Artists interested in submitting can find criteria and instructions here. The deadline to submit is Feb. 1. A panel of art and industry experts, led by Digital Graffiti Curator Brett Phares, will select a number of finalists to be exhibited at the festival and compete for Best of Show, and Curator’s Choice awards. Visit digitalgraffiti.com.

BAZAARS

Spring Craft Show: The City of Destin’s Annual Spring Craft Show will be held at the Community Center 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 17 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 18. There will be over 50 vendors showing handcrafted jewelry,woodcarvings, paintings, food items and much more. Vendor booths are available for $45/Destin residents and $55/non-residents. Space is limited so vendors need to register early. Admission is free to the public. Call the Destin Community Center at 654- 5184.

BOOKS

Coffee Talk Book Club: The non-fiction book club meets at the Gulf Breeze Library study room at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11. This month the book club is discussing “True Crime Addict” by James Renner. Call 981-7323 or visit the library at 1060 Shoreline Dr.

COMMUNITY

Winter Community Programs: Walton County Coastal Library sponsors Winter Community Programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through March 8. Sponsored by Friends of Coastal Library, the programs are designed for adult community and families having educational and entertaining value. Call Linda Thompson at 267-2809, Coastal Library, 437 Greenway Trail, Santa Rosa Beach. The library is behind the South Walton Government/Education Complex on U.S. Highway 331 South. Free for the public with limited seating. Scheduled in January are — Jan. 11, “Coastal Dune Lakes — Jewels of Florida’s Emerald Coast,” film screening produced by Elam Stoltzfus with scriptwriter Nic Stoltzfus. Jan. 18, History of Walton Guards and their Captain, William McPherson by Hank C. Klein. Jan. 25, History of Walton County Sheriff’s Posse by Chick Huettel. This presentation is adult material. Program brochures will be available at the Coastal library and the schedule will be posted on the Walton County Coastal Calendar website at www.youseemore.com/walton.

FAMILY

Family movie: The Valparaiso Community Library will show the latest Disney movie, “Pete’s Dragon,” at 3:30 p.m. today. This family movie is for all children up to age 13 and their caregivers. Refreshments will be available during the movie. For more information, call the library at 729-5406 or visit on Facebook.

FESTIVALS

30A Songwriters Festival: The 30A Songwriters Festival, a four-day music festival during Martin Luther King weekend, Jan. 13-16, will feature more than 175 songwriters and over 200 performances in various venues in South Walton County including Gulf Place and Grand Boulevard. The schedule is not available until closer to the festival. For details and updates, visit www.30asongwritersfestival.com.

Pensacola Mardi Gras: The season officially begins with a Pensacola Mardi Gras Kick-Off Celebration “parade in reverse”: a high-spirited celebration in the tradition of a 12th Night Party that takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday. More than 40 krewes and their floats park along Pensacola’s waterfront. The floats don’t move. Rather, people gather in the streets and go from float to float to collect beads and other throws. A Catholic priest blesses the floats, declaring them ready to participate in Mardi Gras. The celebration continues until about 11 p.m. when the krewes cut Pensacola’s first, official king cake. Pensacola’s parades are packed into a single weekend, Feb. 24-26. A complete listing of Mardi Gras events, times, and locations can be found at www.visitpensacola.com.

NATURE

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society: The monthly meeting today will include a presentation on the Complex Social World of the Brown-headed Nuthatch by Jim Cox, director Stoddard Bird Lab, at the Tall Timbers Research Station. The meeting will be in Room 130 of the student services building (BLDG 400) at the Northwest Florida State College-Niceville campus. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Call or e-mail Dr. Don Baltz at 225-252-2760, dbaltz@lsu.edu. On Jan. 14, Malcolm Mark Swan leads field trip around Hurricane and Karick Lakes in the Blackwater River State Forest. Meet at the Armament Museum parking lot at 7 a.m. or the Crestview Whataburger south of I-10 off SR 85 at 7:30. Call 210-343-9082. On Jan. 28, join wildlife photographer Walter Spence for a walk through Valparaiso and Lincoln Park searching for a variety of aquatic and upland species of birds. Meet at the Mattress Depot in Bayou Plaza in western Niceville at 8 a.m. Call 582-7064.

STAGE

Destin Magic Dinner Theater: They will begin holding shows in March at La Paz restaurant in Destin. Dinner and a show will be provided for $29.99. The show will include illusions, juggling and a comedy magic show. For more information go to http://destinmagicdinnertheater.com/.

Open mic: The Crestview Public Library’s next free monthly open mic for poets and musicians to read, perform, improvise and play together is Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Call 682-4432 or email ehurwitz@okaloosa.lib.fl.us, or Rick Sanders at 585-6399. Robert L.F. Sikes Crestview Public Library is at 1445 Commerce Drive.