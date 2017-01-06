While dogs may not be allowed on most Destin beaches, four-legged friends are welcome at several Destin eateries and hotels. Between the numerous open-air restaurants, a newly renovated dog park and a laid-back beach atmosphere, Destin is one of the most dog-friendly destinations on the Emerald Coast. Here are a list of 10 hotels and restaurants to enjoy with your pup if you decide to bring Fido along on your vacation.

Beachside Inn

This charming inn in the heart of Destin, located at 2931 Scenic Hwy. 98, is steps from the beach and features a two-tier pool, two on-site restaurants and picturesque gardening. And one of its best features? Guests can bring Fido. According to its website, “a select number of rooms are even four-legged friendly, so none of the family members have to be left behind.” The hotel is so pet-friendly, a guest even wrote a children’s book about it, called “Buddy Goes Beachside”, which follows their pup on his first trip to the beach.

2. Camille’s at Crystal Beach

Conveniently attached to the Beachside Inn, Camille’s is a local favorite that has been around since 2004. The quaint open-air café is across the street from the beach and features delectable menu items such as sriracha turkey sandwiches and triple grilled cheeses. While sipping on one of the café’s signature smoothies or daiquiris, your four-legged friend can sit right next to you and enjoy the ocean breeze wafting through its fur.

3. Harry T’s

Harry T’s, located in Harborwalk Village, was the first businesses in Destin to be officially approved for “doggie dining” by city council. The bustling restaurant has a special section in the outside dining area that is specifically set aside for pups and their humans to enjoy a meal together. A server will even bring your dog bacon treats so he doesn’t feel left out, and Harry T’s has a donation box to benefit the Destin Dog Park.

4. Destin Dog Park

A list of dog-friendly places in Destin wouldn’t be complete without the Destin Dog Park. Located at 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, the Destin Dog Park is one the most popular watering holes for furry friends and their two-legged counterparts. There is a park for both big dogs and small dogs, and each park has a watering station, benches, trees and, of course, plenty of space to run and play. The park is managed by the Friends of the Destin Dog Park.

5. The Other End Restaurant and Beergarden

This hip, open-air harborside spot is a favorite among locals. The restaurant serves tasty burgers and brats out of an airstream trailer, and all seating is outside picnic tables and deck tables surrounded by shrubs and citrus trees. Live music and craft beer is on tap almost every weekend. If your dog is being a good boy or girl, make sure to bring him along with you to this cool hangout spot to watch the boats go by in the harbor and listen to some tail-waggin’ tunes.

6. Burrito del Sol, Destin and Fort Walton Beach

This locally-owned restaurant, which just recently opened its highly-anticipated Destin location, serves up tasty ‘coastal Mexican’ cuisine, including menu items such as fish tacos baja style and steak nachos Chipotle style. The restaurant’s outdoor seating area is pet-friendly so dogs can come and enjoy sitting with their human counterparts.

7. The Henderson

The only upper-luxury hotel in the area, the brand new Henderson has spacious and world-class accommodations and several amenities such as two pools, an on-site bar and

restaurant and the Salamander Spa. And it’s pet-friendly to boot. The hotel offers a select number of garden rooms that can house both guests and their dogs under 25 lbs for a fee of $135 per stay, and will even provide them a souvenir dog toy, dog bed, food and water bowl.

8. SummerPlace Inn

SummerPlace Inn, a brightly-colored hotel located at 14047 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Destin, FL 32541, also offers pet-friendly accommodations for hotel guests. The recently renovated rooms come complete with luxury bedding, complimentary breakfast and an indoor and outdoor pool. The hotel allows any size and any weight dogs, for a non-refundable fee of $50 per pet. The hotel usually puts guests with pets on the ground floor since dogs can sometimes be afraid of elevators.

9. The Inn on Destin Harbor

This inviting, peaceful hotel located right on the bustling Destin harbor not only has killer views, 24-hour concierge service and a waterfront pool, but also dog-friendly rooms and a dog-friendly private beach. For $25 a night, maximum of $75, the Inn on Destin Harbor allows pooches up to 35 pounds to reside with their owners.

10. Boshamps

Boshamps has a dog as its logo, so it’s no surprise that this popular bar and restaurant is very dog-friendly. Pooches are allowed on any of the outside patios, as well as on the private beach behind the restaurant. Dogs can even frolic in the water while its humans enjoy a game of volleyball or cornhole on the beach. That’s something to bark about!