Staff Report

After months of walking the beach, happy hours and pickleball, there comes a time when you have to head home.

The best way to cure those “back to reality blues” is a look through your photos from the trip — not to mention sharing them on social media for bragging rights.

But how do you know you’ve captured all of the best spots along the Emerald Coast and beyond? Follow the lead of our locals who offered their tips of the best photo ops in the area.

Strike a Pose

Big chair at The Village of Baytowne Wharf: The oversized white chair is perfect for a goofy photo for everyone. “We’ve seen lots of families take pictures there and some celebrities, too,” said Dan Keyser, executive director of sales at Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort. “When Evander Holyfield was here, I remember a family asking him to take a picture with their three little girls and he did.”

Destin’s welcome sign: It might be cliché, but at least you won’t forget where you’ve been. “Right there at the foot of the bridge with parts of the harbor and the east pass, the sign lends itself to be a nice photo op,” said Doug Rainer, public information manager for the City of Destin.

McGuire’s Bus: The big green bus at the foot of the Destin bridge features lots of interesting characters. Patrick Grantello, general manager of McGuire’s Irish Pub in Destin, said there is even an underground following of the working double-decker bus. “People are taking pictures with it all the time,” he said. Check out the bus (and its passengers) at night when the lights come on.

The Gulf of Mexico: Visitors often come to the Emerald Coast to see it in person, but don’t forget to snap a few photos. Use them as postcards to your family or to send Christmas greetings to loved ones next year.