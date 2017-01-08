Staff Report
Sure, most snowbirds have been visiting the Emerald Coast for decades. But, it’s always a good time to get a refresher course on the things to see and do when you come back to your second home.
- Watch a sunset — Whether it’s from your condo or during an evening walk on the
beach, take time to sit down and watch a sunset. No photos (you have plenty of time to take a sunset photo to share online), just you, the sand and the sky.
- Take a day trip — You don’t have to stick to one place during your stay. There’s no
shortage of day-trip destinations from the casinos in Biloxi to a visit to New Orleans (most clubs host bus trips during Mardi Gras). For a quick trip, head to beaches out west in Navarre and Pensacola, or check out historical sites in Fort Walton Beach and DeFuniak Springs.
- Cook at home — You can trust a great number of local restaurants to feed you well, but you should make at least one home-cooked meal out of the fresh, local seafood. Go fishing or buy your seafood at a local fish market and have fun.
- Go out on a charter boat — It doesn’t matter if you’re a professional angler or a newbie, a day on a boat is still a day on a boat. And with the help of a pro, you’ll likely be reeling in a few catches.
- Enjoy an outdoor concert — Definitely one of the biggest perks of migrating down to Florida is the warmer weather. Take advantage of all of the outdoor activities you can and be sure to brag to your friends back home who are hunkered down indoors.