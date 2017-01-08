Staff Report

Sure, most snowbirds have been visiting the Emerald Coast for decades. But, it’s always a good time to get a refresher course on the things to see and do when you come back to your second home.

Watch a sunset — Whether it’s from your condo or during an evening walk on the beach, take time to sit down and watch a sunset. No photos (you have plenty of time to take a sunset photo to share online), just you, the sand and the sky.

Take a day trip — You don’t have to stick to one place during your stay. There’s no shortage of day-trip destinations from the casinos in Biloxi to a visit to New Orleans (most clubs host bus trips during Mardi Gras). For a quick trip, head to beaches out west in Navarre and Pensacola, or check out historical sites in Fort Walton Beach and DeFuniak Springs.

Cook at home — You can trust a great number of local restaurants to feed you well, but you should make at least one home-cooked meal out of the fresh, local seafood. Go fishing or buy your seafood at a local fish market and have fun.

Go out on a charter boat — It doesn’t matter if you’re a professional angler or a newbie, a day on a boat is still a day on a boat. And with the help of a pro, you’ll likely be reeling in a few catches.