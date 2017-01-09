The following 50 songs will make you want to go to 30A Songwriters Festival.

The playlist features a variety of songs from some of festival’s performers. More than 175 artists will perform at 25 venues on 30A for the 30A Songwriters Festival on Jan. 13-16.

John Prine, Cheap Trick, Dr. John & the Nite Trippers and Shawn Colvin will headline the eighth annual festival.

People can purchase tickets for $250 at Central Square Records, 89 Central Square, Seaside or the Cultural Arts Alliance Office, 105 Hogtown Bayou Lane, Santa Rosa Beach. They can also be purchased online at https://www.freshtix.com/events/2017-30a-songwriters-festival.

All ticket proceeds will benefit the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County. For more information on the festival, including the schedule, visit 30asongwritersfestival.com.