By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

If the words “organization” and “clean” are apart of your New Year’s resolutions, we want to help.

When getting clean and organized, it can be difficult to figure out where to start. We made a list of the Top 10 things you’ll want to tackle and some advice on how.

Closet

Your closet is often the messiest space in your house because you use it so frequently. This is likely the best place to start.

Remove everything from the closet and throw out all of the clothes that don’t fit or you don’t wear. Honesty is the best policy.

Consider donating these clothes or selling them online or at a consignment store. Return everything to your closet on color-coded hangers corresponding to the type of clothing item. For example, put tank tops on black hangers and long-sleeve tops on white hangers.

Place off-season clothing in a secluded area, such as the shelves above your closet.

Refrigerator

The refrigerator is not a storage place. This is why you need to go through it and organize it.

Pull everything out and go through each individual item, checking its expiration date and usefulness. Throw out the items you don’t need, and clean the fridge with a sponge and your cleaning supply of choice.

Return items in a way where you can see everything, and make a list of items you need for future cooking as you go. This will make your next grocery store trip a bit easier, too.

File cabinet

File cabinets are meant for important documents but not every document.

Sift through your file cabinet and recycle the extra paperwork you don’t need anymore. Sort the paperwork you keep into labeled folders for easy access.

Electronics

Your cellphone and computer might offer a lot of storage, but you don’t have to use all of it.

Use the holidays as a chance to delete old photos and files you no longer need. If you want to save them, transfer the files to flash drives and sort them into folders labeled by year.

Walls

You clean everything in your house, except your walls.

It’s time.

Use a damp sponge and all-purpose cleaner to lightly scrub every wall in your house. You will be glad you did.

Heat and air conditioning vents

If you clean the walls, don’t skip out on the heat and air conditioning vents.

Turning off the heater or air conditioner is the first and most important step. From there, it’s easy.

Unscrew the air duct covers and vacuum them. Clean the grille with a damp sponge.

Screw it back on, and voila!

Blinds

Window blinds tend to gather dust.

When you clean them, use a duster first. Follow it up with a damp sponge and all-purpose cleaner.

Handbag

If your handbag or backpack has turned into a black hole in which you can’t find anything, it’s time to reorganize.

Empty out the handbag and make three piles: things you need in your handbag, things you can throw away or give away and things you will keep in another place. Be choosy because more items can make your bag heavier than it should be.

If you have 3-year-old lip balm, throw it out. Replace it with a new one.

If you have an entire pharmacy in your purse, consider downsizing. It adds extra items, and it might be illegal.

Attic

While an attic makes an excellent place to store your holiday decorations during the off-season, it should not hold much more. Attics don’t have a lot of room, and you might be hoarding things you didn’t know you had.

First, clear everything out.

Go through your holiday decorations and throw out any non-working string lights and broken ornaments.

Next, go through any other boxes or items in the attic. Donate what you don’t want, and find a new place for the rest.

When you return items to the attic, consider placing them in plastic totes or wooden boxes for cleanliness and durability.

Don’t let things go missing in the attic. There is a reason TV programs such as “Antiques Roadshow” often feature mysterious, valuable items found in family members’ attics.

Shower

Do you clean the bathroom but skip the shower? So does everyone else.

Start the new year with a clean shower. Bleach the shower curtain liner, wash the shower curtain and scrub the shower and bath tub with a sponge and all-purpose cleaner.

A clean shower is a clean you.