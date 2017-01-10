By Abraham Galvan | Northwest Florida Daily News

Ever wondered if you are dressed appropriately for lunch or dinner after a day at the beach or on the boat?

Local restaurants have very lenient or no policies at all when it comes to dress codes.

Here are a few spots along the beach, boardwalk and harbor that will welcome you with your beach attire.

AJ’s Oyster Shanty

Beachgoers are more than welcome to come and enjoy food, drinks, and live music at AJ’s Oyster Shanty. Shirts aren’t required in the outside bar, but if you want to eat inside or in the upstairs deck, patrons must have shirts and shoes on.

The seafood-inspired restaurant is located at 108 Santa Rosa Boulevard, Okaloosa Island.

Tailfins Seafood House & Oyster Bar

The seafood and sports tavern encourages boaters to stop and grab a bite to eat. Visitors can wear their bikinis and swimming trunks at the patio area and third level deck. Flip flops are recommended due to the wood flooring.

Go check out the eatery’s harbor views at 172 Harbor Boulevard, Destin.

Boathouse Oyster Bar

The dollar bill and hat decorated harbor eatery is a shirt and shoe free zone. People can jump out of their boats after a day of fishing and enjoy drinks and food without worrying where they placed their flip flops or bikini cover-up.

The oyster bar is located at 288 Harbor Boulevard, Destin.

Helen Back

Come hang out at the back deck with your bathing suits at this neighborhood sports bar and try their famous pizza. Patrons do need to have shirts inside of the restaurant and shoes inside and out.

Don’t have a shirt? You can always buy one at their gift shop located inside the eatery. Helen Back is located at 114 Amberjack Drive, Okaloosa Island.

Al’s Beach Club and Burger Bar/ Floyd’s Shrimp House

Beachgoers can go for a swim and walk in these restaurants to get a bite to eat. No shoes, cover-ups, shirts are required.

Go check them out at 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway, Okaloosa Island.

Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer

Visitors can walk around the back deck without shirts while enjoying the weather. Inside the restaurant is family- oriented were shoes and shirts are required.

Go try their regional seafood specialties and meat dishes at 210 Harbor Boulevard, Destin.

Rockin Tacos Grill & Tequilla Bar

Don’t worry about putting on those flip flops to enjoy Mexican classics at this local bar and grill. There are no policies on wearing shirts or shoes, so you can finish up suntanning and walk over for a tequila cocktail.

The funky seaside eatery is located at 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway, Okaloosa Island.

Dewey Destin’s Harborside

The casual harborside restaurant asks visitors to use a cover-up like a tank top and at least have flip flops on because of their family-friendly atmosphere.

Go find out what their catch-of-the-day is at 202 Harbor Boulevard, Destin.

The Crab Trap at the Boardwalk

There are no rules at this on-the-shore hangout spot. Patrons don’t need shoes or shirts to be inside or outside of the restaurant. Bathing suits will work just fine.

Come check out the gulf view at 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway, Okaloosa Island.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville

The public can enjoy this restaurant’s island-inspired food, but will need to have tops and shoes on. If you don’t have one and really want to enjoy a margarita, visit their gift shop where they have plenty of shirts on sale.

Go see what their four unique bars have to offer at 76 Harbor Boulevard, Destin.

Harry T’s Lighthouse

Grab that bikini cover up and head for some seafood or not! This roomy waterfront restaurant has no rules for visitors in their bathing suits who would like to have lunch or dinner coming straight from the beach or a nice boat ride.

Check them out at 46 Harbor Boulevard, Destin.

Whale’s Tail Beach Bar and Grill

Located inches from the white sandy beaches of Northwest Florida, Whale’s Tail has a down stairs bar on the beach that encourages bathing suits while ordering a cocktail.

People can come upstairs to the restaurant and order to-go or sit down for meal while soaking in the sights and sounds of the Gulf of Mexico. No Shirt, no shoes – definitely no problem.

The Whale’s Tail is located on the beach at the Seascape Resort in South Walton County on Scenic Highway 98.