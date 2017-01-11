Locally owned and operated, Old Florida Fish House recently announced its new executive chef, Paul Richards.

Richards, who has more than 24-years of experience, will now lead the Old Florida Fish House culinary team. He has worked as a chef for a handful of well-known restaurants in the area including Elephant Walk, Destin Chops, Marina Café and Hogs Breath.

“Chef Richards brings a fresh, innovative cooking style, and his passion for cooking aligns perfectly with our time-honored commitment to serving incredible food,” said General Manager Michael Pruitt. “We are looking forward to the delicious twists he will bring to our menu.”

Open daily for lunch and dinner, Old Florida Fish House offers a variety of menu items, a full-service bar and beautiful views of Eastern Lake. Specializing in celebrations including birthdays, weddings and anniversaries, Old Florida Fish House is one of 30A’s largest restaurants with numerous private dining areas and features local live music.