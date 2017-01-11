MUSIC

30A Songwriters Festival

The 30A Songwriters Festival, a four-day music festival during Martin Luther King weekend, Jan. 13-16, will feature more than 175 songwriters and over 200 performances in various venues in South Walton County including Gulf Place and Grand Boulevard. For details and updates, visit www.30asongwritersfestival.com.

Rock for a Cure

The 9th Annual Rock For A Cure concert will be held at The Block in Fort Walton Beach on Sunday. Talent includes 11 acts ranging from the reggae-rock sounds of Heritage to the funk beats from The Okaloosa Sound and to the hard rock heavy brought by Filmore Drive. The entry fee is $10; all proceeds from the door go to the American Cancer Society. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music beginning shortly thereafter. This is a 21-plus event. Visit rockforacurefwb.com.

LuLu’s Live

Live music at LuLu’s Destin, 4607 Legendary Marina Drive, begins at 5 p.m. Jan. 11 with Ronnie Presley, the delta’s rockin’ country boy. Howlin’ Jack performs Jan. 12 and Jan. 17; James “Sunny Jim” White, Jan. 13; Lefty Collins, Jan. 14; Albert Simpson, Jan. 15-16; and Justin Yawn, Jan. 18.

Snowbird Music

Singer/guitarist Tom Devoursney performs classics such as Dean Martin and Michael Buble from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Feb. 25 in the Courtyard at Ruth’s Chris in Destin. Call 837-7884.

Eisenhower Dance

Praised by critics as one of the nation’s premier contemporary dance companies, Eisenhower Dance will appear in “Power and Passion” during the Mattie Kelly Arts Center’s 20th anniversary season at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Mainstage Theater. Tickets are $25. Purchase tickets at purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?orgid=50369&agency=NFCV_PLAGENCY&pid=8283161.

“Love and Marriage”

The Panama City Pops Orchestra presents “Love and Marriage” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday featuring the music of Mozart, Tchaikovsky and a variety of Broadway show tunes at the Marina Civic Center in Panama City. Individual tickets are available at the box office, 763- 4696, or at www.marinaciviccenter.com. Single ticket prices: $29.50 for adults; $20 for seniors 65 plus and active military; $10 for children.

Winter Guest Concert Series

Shake off the winter chills with free live music with Flash Flood on HarborWalk Village’s main stage from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 15. All winter guests and locals are invited.

Free concert

For an hour of opera arias and Broadway show tunes, come hear soprano Kara Bishop with Katie Ott on harp, David Goldflies on bass and David Ott at the piano and organ. This free concert will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 480 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach. Call 267-3332.

Mantra music concert

Sean Johnson & the Wild Lotus Band will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Dragonfly Yoga, 184 Brooks St. SE, Fort Walton Beach. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 244-0184 or visit www.dragonflyyoga.com.

Winter Concert Series

The Market Shops, located at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, presents the Winter Concert Series. Beginning Jan. 8, every Sunday in January and February will feature a different local or regional artist or band. The Winter Concert Series is free and open to the public. Rain or shine, concerts are 1-3 p.m. on The Market Shops lawn. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. In the event of rainy weather, the concert will be relocated to the covered patio outside of Bijoux at The Market Shops. Scheduled in January are: Jan. 15, Scott Rockwood Trio; Jan. 22,; Jan. 29, Donnie Sundal.

ART

Plein Air Painters

The Destin Library will showcase the work of members of the Emerald Coast Plein Air Painters through Jan. 28. The exhibit, A Breath of Plein Air, will include 29 works that meet the standard of being painted at least 90 percent outdoors anywhere in the world. Information about the Emerald Coast Plein Air Painters can be found on Facebook at Emerald Coast Plein Air Painters and at their website www.ecpleinair.com.

Pyramid Art Show

The Arts and Design Society will host the Pyramid Art Show. A reception is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday. Gallery hours are noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the reception and the gallery is free and open to the public. The gallery is at the Art Center, 17 First Street SE, Fort Walton Beach. Call Pyramid at 862-7139 or ADSO at 244-1271. For more about Pyramid, visit pyramidinc.org.

ADSO luncheon

Greg Saunders, instructor in Drawing at the University of West Florida, will speak at the Arts and Design Society luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25. Saunders will discuss his process of powdered graphite drawing. The lunch, which is open to the public, is at the Art Center Gallery, 17 First Street, Fort Walton Beach. Cost is $12. Reservations must be made no later than Jan. 23. Send reservations request to: adsorsvp@gmail.com or call 376-3901.

“Points of Departure”

The Art Gallery at the University of West Florida presents “Points of Departure: Foundations Exhibition” through Jan. 26. A reception will take place Jan. 26 noon-3 p.m. TAG is on the UWF Pensacola Campus in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday noon-4 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. Visit tag82uwf.wordpress.com or email artgallery@uwf.edu or call 474-2696.

Beaux Arts Exhibition

The Arts and Design Society is inviting all artists to submit works for the 58th Annual Beaux Arts Exhibition, hosted by The Meridian at Westwood and sponsored by the Arts and Design Society. Registration is in the Atrium of The Meridian at Westwood, 1001 Mar Walt Drive, Fort Walton Beach, 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 9. Entry fee is $25, members; $35, non-members, with a limit of two entries. The exhibition runs Feb. 10-12. For more details and entry form, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org or call 582-1329.

Digital Graffiti

The Alys Foundation announces the Call for Entries for the annual Digital Graffiti Festival at Alys Beach, held May 19-21. Coinciding with the festival’s 10th anniversary, artists worldwide are invited to submit original works of digital art to be showcased in the juried festival. Artists interested in submitting can find criteria and instructions here. The deadline to submit is Feb. 1. A panel of art and industry experts, led by Digital Graffiti Curator Brett Phares, will select a number of finalists to be exhibited at the festival and compete for Best of Show, and Curator’s Choice awards. Visit digitalgraffiti.com.

BAZAARS

Spring Craft Show

The City of Destin’s Annual Spring Craft Show will be held at the Community Center 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 17 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 18. There will be over 50 vendors showing handcrafted jewelry,woodcarvings, paintings, food items and much more. Vendor booths are available for $45/Destin residents and $55/non-residents. Space is limited so vendors need to register early. Admission is free to the public. Call the Destin Community Center at 654- 5184.

BOOKS

Graphic Novel Book Club

New and seasoned graphic novel readers join fellow enthusiasts at the Milton Library, 5541 Alabama St., at 5 p.m. Jan. 17. This month’s selection is “Guardians of the Louvre” by Jiro Taniguchi. To register, call 981-7323.

“Escape to Create”

Walton County Coastal Library, with Escape to Create Writer-In-Residence, will host award-winning fiction writer Vanessa Blakeslee at 10 a.m. Jan. 17. Her short story collection, “Train Shots,” won the 2014 IPPY Gold Medal in Short Fiction. Blakeslee’s debut novel, “Juventud,” was awarded the 2015 IPPY Bronze medal in Fiction. Blakeslee will share a reading and conversation with coffee and light refreshments served. Call Linda Thompson at 267-2809. The library is at 437 Greenway Trail, Santa Rosa Beach.

COMMUNITY

Winter Guest Fest

This seasonal guest expo will be held 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 20 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center, 1250 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach on Okaloosa Island. Admission is $2.

Legion Love Boat

American Legion Post 235 on Hollywood Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, invites the public to its charity fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. The event will include a bikini contest, horse races and “not” so newlywed game. Call 896-8845 or 243-8775 for details and tickets.

Wine, Women & Shoes

Wine Women & Shoes, the must-not-miss charity extravaganza presented by Sinfonia Gulf Coast, begins with the Sole Sister Kick-off Lunch & Fashion Preview at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits at The Market Shops in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $75 each and include food, wine and gratuities.

Abita Mardi Gras Parade

Kick off the Mardi Gras season with the Abita Mardi Gras Parade on Okaloosa Island at 1 p.m. Jan. 21. This year’s theme is “Party Animals.” It’s a family-friendly celebration, with beads and throws tossed by participants. The parade will begin at Tarpon Drive and travel eastward down Santa Rosa Boulevard, ending at the Tom Thumb. After the parade, the celebrations will continue at the Boardwalk, Helen Back, and AJ’s Oyster Shanty. The Boardwalk will sponsor free shuttle service between their parking lot and the parade route, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 12:50 p.m. for pre-parade runs, and then returning customers to the Boardwalk after the parade ends, from about 1:45 until 3 p.m. Register your float for the parade by calling Seth Luttrell at 244-8191. Parade applications and more details may be found at www.FWBChamber.com.

Brunch and Bowl

Shelter House presents Brunch and Bowl 8-11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Uncle Buck’s Fish Bowl and Grill at Destin Commons. This family-friendly fundraiser includes a breakfast buffet, unlimited bowling, silent auction, music and more. Corporate teams are encouraged. Registration is $500 for teams and covers six bowlers, food and lane sponsorship for your business. A limited number of spots are available for individual bowlers at $40 per person. Registration is at www.shelterhousenwfl.org.

Winter Community Programs

Walton County Coastal Library sponsors Winter Community Programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through March 8. Sponsored by Friends of Coastal Library, the programs are designed for adult community and families having educational and entertaining value. Call Linda Thompson at 267-2809, Coastal Library, 437 Greenway Trail, Santa Rosa Beach. The library is behind the South Walton Government/Education Complex on U.S. Highway 331 South. Free for the public with limited seating. Scheduled in January are Jan. 18, History of Walton Guards and their Captain, William McPherson by Hank C. Klein. Jan. 25, History of Walton County Sheriff’s Posse by Chick Huettel. This presentation is adult material. Program brochures will be available at the Coastal library and the schedule is posted on the website www.youseemore.com/walton.

FAMILY

Author appearance

Children’s author Michelle Nelson-Schmidt will give a presentation in the Niceville Community Center at 6 p.m. Jan. 17. She will share her book, “Jonathan James and the What-If Monster,” with the audience. Although geared toward young children, the book deals with topics everyone can relate to — fear and self-doubt. This is a free program and no registration is required. Call the Library Youth Services department at 279-4863, ext. 1514.

AniManga Club

The AniManga Club is dedicated to animation, cartooning and related arts. Bring your art, discuss techniques of drawing, cartooning, anime and manga art, as well as your favorite title and artists in those genres. The club is open to youth in grades six through eight. It meets at 4 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Dr. Registration not required.

Game Night

Join the Jay Library, 5259 Booker Lane, for game night 3-6 p.m. Jan. 17. Bring games from home, or play those provided by the library. This event is open to all ages, and game groups are welcome.

“From Shelves to Shores”

Join the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance at the Walton Coastal Branch library at 10 a.m. Jan 21, Feb 25, March 25, April 22 and May 13 for a fun, hands-on activity for children of all ages. The project coincides with the library’s Winter Reading Challenge. Contact Amanda Briant at 200-4168 or Belinda Balzer at 267-2809 for details.

FESTIVALS

HISTORY

“Snowbird Day at the Museum”

Come to “Snowbird Day at the Museum” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida, 115 Westview Ave., Valparasio. Snowbirds will receive a reduced admission of $2 per person, complimentary tours, and light refreshments. Call 678-2615 or email info@heritage-museum.org.

NATURE

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society

On Jan. 14, Malcolm Mark Swan leads field trip around Hurricane and Karick Lakes in the Blackwater River State Forest. Meet at the Armament Museum parking lot at 7 a.m. or the Crestview Whataburger south of I-10 off SR 85 at 7:30. Call 210-343-9082. On Jan. 28, join wildlife photographer Walter Spence for a walk through Valparaiso and Lincoln Park searching for a variety of aquatic and upland species of birds. Meet at the Mattress Depot in Bayou Plaza in western Niceville at 8 a.m. Call 582-7064.

SHOWS

Movie afternoon

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library Inc. sponsors a monthly movie afternoon featuring independent films and documentaries on the third Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. The film series may occasionally feature a foreign film. The next film will be offered on Jan. 17 at the library on Seibert Avenue. The program is free and open to the public. Films are unrated and directed toward mature audiences. Movie title is “Pay It Forward.”

Stamp show

The Panhandle Philatelic Society will host Stampfest I 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 Carol Ave., Fort Walton Beach. Admission and parking are free. Free stamp collecting newspapers and magazine will be available. Stamp dealers will offer a variety of U.S., Confederate and worldwide stamps and covers as well as supplies and literature. Informal, verbal appraisals will be available. Come sell, buy or browse. Call Fred Brafford at 651-2770.

Destin Magic Dinner Theater

They will begin holding shows in March at La Paz restaurant in Destin. Dinner and a show will be provided for $29.99. The show will include illusions, juggling and a comedy magic show. For more information go to http://destinmagicdinnertheater.com/.