Not that I want to date myself, but when I was in high school, there was a class called home economics where basic cooking, sewing and housekeeping skills were taught

My grandmother did most of the cooking in our home and she did not use measuring cups or spoons let alone any other “fancy” utensils.

No rolling pen for her.

She used an empty Welch’s grape juice bottle to make her incredible biscuits.

Then how did she measure the ingredients? In her hand.

I decided it might be a good idea to take the home economics class to learn how to cook using a more exact method.

The first item we made in the class was a quick bread that I still enjoy making today.

This is a delicious chocolate quick bread.

What’s the difference in this bread and cake?

It’s not as sweet and, besides, no one wants to say they ate cake for breakfast. Bread sounds better.

Chocolate Quick Bread

1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cocoa powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

¼ cup chopped pecans

¼ cup semi-sweet chocolate mini chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper and lightly spray with cooking spray.

Combine flour, cocoa, salt, baking powder and baking soda, set aside.

Beat the butter and sugar until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Add the flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk. Do not over beat.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 20 minutes.

Remove the bread from the oven and sprinkle the pecans and chocolate chips over the top. Continue baking for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Cool the bread in the pan on a wire rack for at least 10 minutes before removing and cooling completely on the rack.

Serves 12.

Unfortunately, I have never been able to replicate my grandmother’s biscuits exactly.

Close possibly, but there is nothing so good as the memory of how your grandmother’s cooking tasted.

To prevent quick breads from spoiling, let them cool completely after baking. When completely cool, wrap tightly in foil or plastic wrap and store at room temperature for up to three days.

Just remember that if the bread is made with cheese, cream cheese or other perishable foods like fruit, they should be refrigerated.

For longer storage, place quick breads in resealable freezer bags and freeze for up to three months.

