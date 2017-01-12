Special to Destin.com

The 20th anniversary of the Mattie Kelly Arts Center and the 30th anniversary season of the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra will be celebrated with a Joint Anniversary Special Event Jan. 21 with “An Evening with Jason Alexander” featuring the TV, film and Broadway star.

Long before becoming world renowned as the iconic George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” Alexander was a Tony Award winning Broadway song and dance man. His evening at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center brings a hilarious re-telling of his journey to and on the Broadway stage, which features a program of great music from the theater along with comedy and audience interaction. It’s a much heralded night of music, laughter and fun — all backed by the NFSO.

Tickets are for “An Evening with Jason Alexander” are $65 each and are exclusively through the non-profit Mattie Kelly Arts Center Box Office.

The joint 30th/20th anniversary special event also includes a tasty anniversary tribute for all attendees during intermission. Presenting sponsors may also enjoy a separate meet and greet with Jason Alexander. For information on sponsorship, contact Mattie Kelly Arts Center director Jeanette Shires at 850-729-6004.