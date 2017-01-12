By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

Zumba Gold, which is held twice a week at the Destin Community Center, is a lighter version of the high-energy dancing exercise class that has taken the country by storm.

Barbara Reynolds, leader of the class and one of the only certified Zumba Gold instructors in Destin, said the class is a great way to get low-impact exercise that yields high results.

“It’s more for active older adults who want to take an easier Zumba class,” Reynolds said.

Her classes are Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. and cost $6 per class.

Donna Matheny from Ohio takes Zumba Gold every time she comes down for snowbird season.

“It energizes me, and Barb is a great instructor,” she said. “I really look forward to this when I come down each year. You meet a lot of nice people, and it’s great for networking and friendships.”