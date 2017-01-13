By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

The restaurant is located in Harborwalk Village above Crab Island Cantina, where La Famiglia used to be.

A new Italian restaurant with sparkling views and an extensive wine list has made its debut HarborWalk Village.

Bella Sera, which means “beautiful evening” in Italian, is Destin’s newest restaurant concept. Co-owners David Seering and Tina Anderson, both Destin residents, wanted to bring the restaurant to the Emerald Coast to offer a family-friendly dining atmosphere with live entertainment and affordable menu options, Seering said.

“I think it’s unique because it offers really good Italian food, along with music, and of course the wine wall,” Anderson said. “We want to serve great Italian food with great wine and wonderful music so guests can have a great experience. It’s all-encompassing.”

Anderson and Seering worked with renowned local chef Guglielmo Ianni of Tuscany Italian Bistro and Ciao Bella Pizza to craft the menu, which includes tantalizing options such as lasagna, shrimp al forno and linguini and clams.

“I’ve always admired what Guglielmo has done in town,” Seering said. “We got together and he helped us develop some really unique recipes.”

Bella Sera is located above Crab Island Cantina in Harborwalk Village, where La Famiglia used to be. La Famiglia is now just at one location in the Destin Commons.

Bella Sera has a spacious view of the Destin harbor, and outdoor seating that overlooks the harbor and Harborwalk Village. The view is perfect for watching the famous Destin sunsets over the water, Seering and Anderson agreed.

Seering, who is also a local performer, plans to offer live music and entertainment at the restaurant. Monday Night Jazz Society will be a weekly event that showcases area jazz musicians, he said.

“Me being an entertainer and musician and piano player, it also gives the opportunity for me to perform in Destin and stay in Destin,” he said. “And I’ve also invited other musicians to come and have a platform to play in.”

Bella Serra is open for dinner from 5 p.m. until close Monday through Saturday. They will open seven nights a week and for lunch starting in March. For more information, call 424-6425 or visit www.facebook.com/BellaSeraDestin.