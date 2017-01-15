By Annie Blanks | Northwest Florida Daily News

A 5-month old pit bull terrier mix was found at the Destin Dog Park on Tuesday morning.

It was 46 degrees at 6 a.m. Tuesday when a Destin parks department employee arrived at the Destin Dog Park to perform routine weekly maintenance, and instead got a furry surprise.

The employee, who does not wish to be named, opened up the gate to the dog park to begin emptying the trash bins when something caught his eye.

“I saw a little white dot come running at me,” the employee said. “When it got to me, I got down and realized it was a puppy. She was just shivering and shaking.”

It appeared the puppy, who was not wearing a collar, had been left in the park by someone overnight.

“From the time I picked her up to the time I took her to the vet, she never whined or whimpered or barked or anything,” the employee said. “She was such a young lady, it was unbelievable.”

After the employee took the dog to the Airport Veterinary Clinic on Airport Road, another city employee, Barbara Telford, posted pictures of the dog to the Friends of the Destin Dog Park Facebook page. What happened next blew her away.

Within 24 hours, the post had been shared nearly 600 times and had reached nearly 50,000 people. Almost all of the shares and comments were people looking to foster or adopt the puppy if its owners could not be found.

“I posted it on Facebook to see if I can get the word out, and woah,” Telford said. “This community has a lot of passion for dogs.”

After the pictures made their way around the internet, the puppy’s owner eventually did show up, according to Dr. Kelly Haeusler, a veterinarian with the Airport Veterinary Clinic. She said the owner’s wife had apparently taken the dog to the park and left it there after hearing that pit bulls were an aggressive breed. The owner decided to surrender the puppy for adoption after speaking with veterinarians.

Haeusler examined the dog and found her to be in perfect health. The dog, an all-white, five-month old pit bull terrier mix who has been named Wiggles, remained at the Airport Veterinary Clinic for a few days until she was adopted.

“It is a private adoption, and the dog is now in a loving home,” Haeusler said.