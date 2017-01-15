By Brenda Shoffner | Northwest Florida Daily News

Burrito del Sol in downtown Fort Walton Beach has earned a passionate and loyal following with its coastal Mexican grill cuisine.

Now the same inspired menu is available at the restaurant’s new location in Destin, which I visited shortly before Christmas.

The food

Burrito del Sol prides itself on being a “microwave free restaurant.”

“Our food is cooked to order and made with love,” the menu says.

It also says, “We love homemade … Our guacamole, red salsa, Baja sauce, chipotle sauce and pineapple salsa are prepared fresh every day.”

My experience is both of these philosophies definitely come through in the food.

Ordering at Burrito del Sol is a simple step process.

First, diners choose a tortilla.

My guest went with a burrito and picked chicken as his protein, which is step 2.

Step 3 is deciding on the style. The four options are Baja, Chipotle, Southwest and BBQ.

We picked Southwest for each of the items we ordered.

Step 4 is called “Modifies” on the menu and includes the options of adding queso inside, pressing your burrito or “make it fat.”

I chose a quesadilla as my tortilla and also went with chicken as the protein. I was given the choice of whether I wanted the vegetables inside the quesadilla or served with it as a little salad. I went with the salad option.

Other protein options are steak, tempeh, grilled shrimp or grilled fish. Prices of the items vary according to the protein.

Other tortillas available are tacos, taco salad and nachos.

We also ordered a taco salad to share with steak for the protein. And we are talking steak here, not ground beef.

My guest added a side of black beans to his burrito order, and I added a small side of guacamole to my quesadilla order. Both of our entrees came with a small pile of tortilla chips and a cup of salsa for dipping.

Other sides and extras are chips and queso, chips and guacamole, rice, chips and salsa, queso and guacamole.

Burrito del Sol offers Coke products, iced tea, bottle water, frozen margaritas and beer on tap as well as by the bottle.

In a sentence, we loved all of food.

Everything tasted freshly made and delicious. Even though he enjoyed his burrito, my guest wants to try a quesadilla on our next visit because mine looked so good!

The atmosphere

Burrito del Sol in Destin is bright and inviting.

There is seating in booths, at the bar, outside and at free-standing tables.

We sat at a booth that overlooked the outside seating area and traffic along U.S. 98, which was not at all intrusive.

It was fun and pleasant.

A couple and some other diners seemed to be enjoying their food and their company.

Note that parking for Burrito del Sol is behind the restaurant.

The service

Diners order at a window as they enter the restaurant, and receive a number to display at their chosen tables.

You seat yourself, and food is brought to you as it’s ready.

A server checked on us several times throughout the meal, making sure we had everything we might want, including some extra hot sauce.

Soft drinks are self-serve.

A final taste

We thoroughly enjoyed our meal at Burrito del Sol in Destin and look forward to going back soon.