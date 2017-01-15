Every Thursday at 12:30 until March, Destin snowbirds come together at The Roost to kick, shuffle and shake their hips to the beat for the snowbird line dancing class.

Line dancing instructor Aggie Marler doesn’t know how long she’s been teaching the class, but knows it has been a long time. She said she enjoys teaching people how to dance every year, whether they’re regular twinkle toes or first-time shufflers.

“Anybody can line dance,” Marler said. “If they walked in this room, they already know half the steps.”

Marler leads a high-energy, low-impact beginner’s class and teaches line dances to a range of musical hits, including country music, the “Cupid Shuffle” and “Move Like Jagger.”

Judy Bellehumeur, a snowbird from Ontario, missed last year’s class but was back in attendance this year. She was thrilled for the first day of classes and couldn’t wait to start dancing.

“Two years ago we danced with Aggie and we came every week, we really enjoyed it,” Bellehumeur said. “The people are so great and the instructor is very good. She gives us lots and lots of tips. We just have fun, it’s a good social thing.

“And the music is good for your soul,” she added.

Nearly 20 people showed up for Thursday’s class. George Bellehumeur was one of them. He wore bedazzled cowboy boots and seemed to be a pro at picking up new steps.

“It’s good exercise,” he said while moving side to side to a country song. “It’s not like ballroom dancing at all. You don’t need a partner.”

Marler agreed that line dancing is good exercise. Plus, there’s a bonus.

“It’s way more fun than getting on the treadmill,” she laughed.