By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

When Alex Thrift was young, he didn’t even like Fleetwood Mac.

He also didn’t like tribute bands, but he warmed up to both ideas. Thrift portrays Lindsey Buckingham in likely Atlanta’s most popular Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Rumours.

“If you had told me I was gonna play in a tribute band 20 years ago, I would’ve told you you were crazy,” Thrift said.

Mekenzie Jackson, a Rumours member, is the opposite. She has known she wanted to portray Stevie Nicks since she first saw Fleetwood Mac on “The Dance” tour in 1997, she said.

With performances that audience members say rival the real Fleetwood Mac, Rumours has exploded in the Southeast. The group performed for a week at Epcot Theme Park in Orlando and twice at Daryl’s House Club, rock ’n’ roll hall of fame inductee Daryl Hall’s club in New York.

Rumours will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at Club L.A., 34876 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin. To purchase tickets, visit ticketweb.com.

Thrift and Jackson spoke to the Northwest Florida Daily News about what it’s like to be in a tribute band, Fleetwood Mac’s sex appeal and not being cheesy.

How did Rumours get started?

Jackson: We started the band in June 2014, and it kinda just started like a “Hey, do you want to play some Fleetwood Mac songs?” And we were practicing in my old house in the basement. We would cook dinner and everybody would come over, and we would kinda just play what we knew and make it better each week.

Is your goal to mimic the musicians identically or do you put your own spin on it?

Thrift: We definitely put our own spin.

A lot of people who do tributes, they’ll go out and buy the original equipment that that band used in the ’70s … and they’ll use that to get identical tones. We get it so close. Some of this stuff is like right off the record. We’ll do some of the songs a little bit faster, because we feel like it has a little more energy.

What does the process of portraying these musicians entail?

Thrift: There’s an art form to it. … It’s a lot of studying to emulate those parts and get the tones. To sound like someone else vocally, I mean their timbre in their vocals, their tone, their inflection, there’s a lot to it … It’s lot of YouTube videos.

People say to us, “You guys are better than Fleetwood Mac,” in the sense that we just saw them play two years ago, and you guys have a lot more energy. We’re obviously a lot younger than they are. Mekenzie, out of all of us, probably does the best job in terms of capturing Stevie Nicks’ stage presence. She won best Stevie Nicks impersonator in Atlanta a few months ago, and we won front row tickets to see Stevie Nicks in Atlanta.

Have you seen Fleetwood Mac live?

Thrift: I have never seen Fleetwood Mac.

Jackson: I’ve seen Fleetwood Mac like seven times and Stevie Nicks now like three times. I saw them for the very first time in 1997 on “The Dance” tour, and it was phenomenal. It just completely changed my whole life. I remember I kept looking at my dad like, “This is the coolest thing. What is happening?” I knew that that’s what I wanted to do, right then and there. I just knew.

It’s easier for me to be like, “I know what Stevie Nicks does,” because I’ve seen her live, and I’ve seen her do the more subdued stuff, because every time I’ve seen her she’s been a little bit older. Then you go back and watch the YouTube videos of them when they were performing in the ’70s, and so it’s easy to kind of do a good mixture between the two of those things. There are times when I’m a little bit more subdued and other times where it’s just like a crazy, debaucherous rock’n’roll show. It’s definitely helped seeing them live, for sure.

What appeals to you about Fleetwood Mac?

Jackson: What makes them interesting to me is that they were kinda like this blues band that people liked, but they needed that sexy element to break them into pop music. Just the fact that Christine and Stevie were both in the band, and Stevie brought this darkness and sexuality to the band that wasn’t there before.

Lindsey obviously brought incredible songwriting, production, structure, and his guitar playing is absolutely incredible.

When I think about them versus a band like Pink Floyd, there’s no comparison. It’s hard to compare a band with women in it to a band with all men. The thing about Fleetwood Mac is they have two chicks in their band, and they’re still able to relate to 50-year-old men.

Thrift: I wasn’t a big Fleetwood Mac fan. I can remember being a kid in the ’80s, and I would hear that on the way to soccer practice. That’s what I remember about Fleetwood Mac, being in my mom’s Volvo … I played in high school bands and listened to The Smiths, the Cure. I skateboarded and all that. Fleetwood Mac doesn’t really fit within that narrative.

When I started listening with Mekenzie, I’m a guitar player, so obviously from a guitar standpoint, it’s like, “Man this guy’s really good.” Way underrated guitar player, Lindsey Buckingham.

Our drummer and I, at the time, were playing in a Misfits tribute … which is ’70s punk-rock and it was like, “Well, can we do that and a Fleetwood Mac tribute?”

Have you ever dealt with any stigma from being a tribute band?

Thrift: Oh, yeah. We’ve been lucky, though … this could be really cheesy if it’s not done right. There’re bands out there that do the wig thing and, to me, it’s almost like a caricature of the band. We’ve been very conscious to not do that with this … We haven’t gotten a lot of flack for it. We have videos on YouTube and I don’t think there’s one negative comment on it, which is crazy. A tribute band is a target for ridicule in a weird way.

You have to be very careful of overdoing it. Mekenzie could get up there and wear a top hat and twirl in every song and people would be like, “Oh, yeah, that’s kinda what Stevie Nicks did,” or she could do it once a show. We’re not capitalizing on all the gimmicks … We kinda do it our own way, and I think we do it justice.

Do you ever get tired of playing Fleetwood Mac songs?

Thrift: The thing with these songs is that people get so emotionally invested in them. I do get tired of playing the same songs if it’s like night after night, but people are so into it that it’s like really cool.

If you’re in a city you’ve never been to, and you’re watching this person’s face, they’re just enthralled with it. They’re living some nostalgic thing that happened to them 20 years ago, you can see it. That helps a lot.

What is the strongest reaction you have gotten from an audience member?

Jackson: Weird or wonderful?

Thrift: I have signed people’s skin in weird places that I didn’t feel comfortable signing … With a Sharpie, too, which is even weirder, but they insisted.

Do you sign your real name?

Thrift: I do a combination. It’s Alex Buckingham … We’ve had shows where the crowds were so loud we couldn’t hear vocals or instrumentation.

Jackson: It’s always really cool when people come up to us and are like, “Fleetwood Mac changed my life and I’ve seen them and now I’ve seen y’all and your guys’ show changed my life, too. Your version of ‘Silver Springs,’ your version of ‘Songbird,’ it spoke to me.”

Through the power of music, we’re delivering that feeling to people who, some of them, haven’t even been able to see Fleetwood Mac before, but they’ve loved them their entire lives.

Do you have goals as a band?

Jackson: Alex and I are actually starting our own booking agency and music consulting group to help other bands. Atlanta is actually home to the largest community of tribute bands in the country. Some of the best tribute bands come out of Atlanta.