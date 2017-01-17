by Annie Blanks

The Fort Walton Beach eatery will make its debut east of the bridge in February.

Mary’s Kitchen, which has been delighting the taste buds of Northwest Floridians since the 1940s, is bringing its signature southern cooking to Destin.

The home cooking restaurant, which currently has a single location in Uptown Station in Fort Walton Beach, will soon open its doors in the old Destin Diner building at the corner of U.S. Highway 98 and Airport Road, according to Mary’s Kitchen owner Joe Ezell. The Fort Walton Beach location will remain open. He said he tentatively expects to have the Destin restaurant opened by Feb. 26.

“It’s going to be almost identical (to the Fort Walton Beach Mary’s Kitchen),” Ezell said. “Same menu, same prices. It’ll be very, very close. I think one thing that we’ll do a little differently is have fried chicken all the time.

Mary’s Kitchen is perhaps best known for its heaping plates of southern fried catfish and chicken, buttery vegetable sides and fresh, gooey homemade pies and cakes.

The popular local restaurant first opened in the 1940s as Ray’s Barbecue and became Mary’s Kitchen “sometime in the ’70s or ’80s,” Ezell said. He added that bringing the restaurant to Destin has long been a dream of his ever since he bought it 2010.

“Other than Cracker Barrel, there’s not really a true southern restaurant over in Destin,” he said. “I think there’s a market for it…being a small independent restaurant versus a larger chain, I think we’ll do well there.”

Shane Moody, CEO of the Destin Area Chamber of Commerce, said he was looking forward to having a locally-owned business come to Destin.

“Whenever you can have a local business open, it’s always positive because the money generated stays in the community,” Moody said. “So it’ll be local jobs, local people and local money.”

Ezell said the Destin restaurant will seat 90 people and he will hire 30 to 35 people to run it. The retro 1950s signature look of the diner will remain the same, with minimal cosmetic work. He tentatively plans to be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and for breakfast and lunch on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ezell said said he thinks the new location’s familiarity, food and prices will resonate with local diners.

“We take pride in the fact that pretty much everything we serve is made from scratch,” he said. “We try to use the best products available and we try to be really competitive with our prices.

“We’re looking forward to bringing something new over to Destin,” he continued. “And to bringing that corner back to life in a positive way. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”