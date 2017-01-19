by Savannah Evanoff

Many places in Northwest Florida will throw beads and celebrate Mardi Gras.

From parades to golf to cooking, there is an event that will suit your celebratory needs. Break out your purple, green and gold for these Mardi Gras celebrations.

Masquerade & Motorcycles Mardi Gras Bike Night

When: 6-9 Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson, 788 Beal Parkway NW, Fort Walton Beach

The Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson will host its first bike night of 2017. It will include live music from Finga Faya, Jumbalaya, gumbo, King Cake and a full bar on-site.

Abita Mardi Gras Parade on Okaloosa Island

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: The parade will begin at Tarpon Drive and travel eastward down Santa Rosa Blvd., ending at the Tom Thumb.

Get in the Mardi Gras mood with a family-friendly parade featuring colorful floats and beads tossed into the crowd. Along the parade route, several restaurants will serve food and drink specials at festive booths. After the parade, celebrations will continue at the Boardwalk, Helen Back and AJ’s Oyster Shanty. The Boardwalk will sponsor a free shuttle service between its parking lot and the parade route 11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. for pre-parade runs and will return customers to the Boardwalk after the parade 1:45-3 p.m.

Girls Getaway

When: Feb. 2-5

Where: Rosemary Beach

Cost: $195 tickets

The Rosemary Beach Foundation will host the 12th annual Girls Getaway featuring a variety of events. The weekend celebration includes Mardi Gras events such as a “Flavors of Louisiana” cooking demonstration with Chef Shane Quinlan, bourbon tasting hosted by Restaurant Paradis and Saturday Mardi Gras Bash at La Cocina. To find out about more events and how to purchase tickets, visit www.rbfgirlsgetaway.com.

Krewe de Yak’s Fourth Annual Mardi Gras Parade and Festival

When: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Feb. 4

Where: Circle Drive in DeFuniak Springs

Krewe de Yak will host GrasFest with food, fun and family-friendly entertainment celebrating the carnival season. At 3 p.m., the beads will fly when floats drive through Circle Drive. For more information, contact Samantha Graves, Krewe de Yak, at 419-5977 or by email to krewedeyak@gmail.com.

Navarre Beach Mardi Gras Parade

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: Gulf Boulevard on Navarre Beach

The theme for the 31st annual Navarre Beach Mardi Gras Parade is “Pirates of the Future.”

Destin Commons Mardi Gras Masquerade

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Destin Commons, 4100 Legendary Drive Suite 270, Destin

Enjoy a family-friendly evening at the Destin Commons. This will include a parade with more than 30 floats, live entertainment from Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters and an authentic Mardi Gras street brass band at the Center and children’s face-painting and crafts.

Mardi Gras Pub Crawl

When: 6 p.m.- midnight Feb. 24

Where: HarborWalk Village, 10 Harbor Boulevard, Destin

Cost: $10 donation to Food for Thought Outreach Inc.

HarborWalk Village will host a pub crawl along the Destin Harbor. Wear your best Mardi Gras outfit and enjoy drink specials at each stop.

HarborWalk Village Mardi Gras Parade

When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 25

Where: Destin Harbor Boardwalk

HarborWalk Village will host its 9th annual Mardi Gras parade. Dazzling floats, colorful costumes, beads, street performers and live music will take over the Destin Harbor Boardwalk as the parade rolls through. The parade is free to attend.

Pensacola’s parades are packed into a single weekend, Feb. 24-26.

Krewe of Lafitte Parade

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: The parade rolls through downtown Pensacola along historic Palafox Street.

Visitors can watch the spectacle of Pensacola’s only nighttime illuminated parade. Lafitte features 12 floats, one live canon and 250 pirates.

Grand Mardi Gras Parade

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 25

Where: The parade rolls through downtown Pensacola along historic Palafox Street.

The Grand Mardi Gras Parade is the biggest, best-known event of the season, often attracting upward of 75,000 people.

Parade-goers can enjoy the pageantry and theater of more than 6,000 participants and 240 floats, ranging from ‘60s go-go dancers to Greek goddesses, parrotheads and pirates.

The Krewe of Wrecks Parade

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 26

Where: Along Pensacola Beach on Via De Luna.

The parades will wrap up with this event, when locals let the good times roll, “island style.”

Mardi Gras Golf Scramble

When: 9 a.m. Feb. 25

Where: Shalimar Pointe Golf Club, 302 Country Club Road, Shalimar

Cost: $65 a person, $250 team of four

The inaugural Mardi Gras Golf Scramble will benefit the Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida. For more information or to register, call 678-2615, email info@heritage-museum.org or visit heritage-museum.org.

Krewe De Lu Roux’s Birds of Paradise Mardi Gras Ball

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 25

Where: Lulu’s Destin, 4607 Legendary Marina Drive

Cost: $65 tickets are available online, in store or over the phone. For more details, call 710-5858 or visit facebook.com/LuLusDestin.

Enjoy live music and food at LuLu’s Destin. Hotwire will perform funk and Motown classics. LuLu’s Destin will be closed to the public for this ticketed event, which includes a buffet dinner, open bar and entertainment. This is a 21 and older event. For more information, call 710-5858.

Smiley’s Metal Mardi Gras

When: 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Feb. 25

Where: Smiley’s Bar, 34 Wright Parkway NW, Fort Walton Beach

Cost: $10

If you’re a metal head, check out Smiley’s Metal Mardi Gras. The event will include drink specials and these bands: Worthy of the Crown, D.R.E.A.D., Dark Star Coven, Grimwar, Parabellum, Chemtrail, Southern Fallout, Rainey’s Revenge and Cannabyss. Attendants must be 21 or older.

Artful Night Under the Stars

When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 25

Where: Grayton Beer Co., 217 Serenoa Road, Santa Rosa Beach

Cost: $75 general admission

The sixth annual Artful Night Under the Stars returns this year with the theme “Mardi Gras Bash.” Tickets include a New Orleans-inspired menu catered by Townsend Catering, select Grayton Beer Co. on tap, wine and treats from Smallcakes. It also includes live music from Sean Dietrich and a silent auction featuring art, getaways and gift certificates.

Proceeds benefit the Tree House Episcopal Montessori School. To purchase tickets, visit artfulnight.com.