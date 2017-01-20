Winter in Northwest Florida can be hit or miss when it comes to the temperature; it can be 80 degrees one day and then dip down to 30 degrees the next. However, regardless of the temperature winter fun can be found in our area.

Baytowne on Ice

Go from white sand to white ice in one day at the Village of Baytowne Wharf with Baytowne on Ice seasonal ice rink. From October to February enjoy the winter treat daily with the entire family.

Where? The Village of Baytowne Wharf

When? Times vary per day, for updates visit http://www.baytownewharf.com/event_details.php?t=1&event=110

Cost? $11 per person for an hour and a half skate time with an additional $3 ice skate rental.

Pensacola Ice Flyers

Did you know Northwest Florida has a hockey team? Although the Pensacola Ice Flyers are in their 8th season here on the Emerald Coast, ice hockey has had a home in Pensacola since 1996. This fast-paced winter sport, is just the entertainment needed to put you in the winter spirit.

Where? Pensacola Bay Center

When? Home games are scheduled Jan. 28, 29. Feb. 3, 4, 10, 11, 12. And several games in March and April.

Cost? For tickets see https://pensacolaiceflyers.com/

Pensacola Bay Center Public Ice Skating

Take to the ice on an official hockey-sized ice rink at the Pensacola Bay Center. Public skate sessions are hosted at the Bay Center sporadically from October-March, during the Pensacola Ice Flyers hockey season. The skate sessions often correspond with the team’s home games, and a schedule is posted online at http://www.pensacolabaycenter.com/ice-skating/public-skate-sessions.

Where? Pensacola Bay Center

When? Jan. 21, 22, 28. Feb. 4, 5, 10, 11. Other dates TBA. See website for times. http://www.pensacolabaycenter.com/ice-skating/public-skate-sessions.

Cost? $12 per adult, $9 per child.

Jack Frost Winterfest

Get ready to experience something new in Northwest Florida with the inaugural Okaloosa Gas Jack Frost Winterfest. Cold weather pastimes such as an ice skating rink, a toboggan tunnel and a roller sledding slide will be the stars of the event. Local food vendors will be on hand to bring the flavor and face painting, kids activities and live music will provide entertainment throughout the day.

The free event focuses on families from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then a beer garden will open up from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where? Spanish Trail Park

When? February 18, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cost? Free festival, but bring money for food and beverages