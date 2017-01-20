MUSIC

Big band classics: The Downbeat Jazz Orchestra will play big band classics and modern compositions at Fudpuckers Okaloosa Island 7-9 p.m. Jan. 26. Reservations are recommended but not required. Find Downbeat Jazz Orchestra and Fudpuckers on Facebook, or call 243-3833.

David Ott Trio: Recalling the spirit of the supper club tradition, the Magnolia Grill on Brooks Street in downtown Fort Walton Beach presents the David Ott Trio in an evening of dinner and dancing Jan. 29. Ott on piano is joined by Dick Reinlie on drums, David Goldflies on bass and singer Kara Bishop. The evening includes dinner and music for dancing or just listening. For reservations, call the Magnolia Grill at 302-0266.

Music appreciation: Whether you are a musical novice, an expert, or simply a music lover, come join the fun of David Ott’s Music Appreciation Classes. For people of all ages, these classes explore the joys and surprises of classical music. An added bonus will be the talents of opera sensation Kara Bishop. This six-week series begins Jan. 23 and continues each Monday through Feb. 27 to be held at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 480 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach. A $5 donation is requested. Call 267-3332.

Classical Connections: Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents “Classical Connections” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Destiny Worship Center, featuring 2016 “Musical America” Instrumentalist of the Year, violinist Jennifer Koh, who will perform American composer Samuel Barber’s “Concerto for Violin and Orchestra.” The concert is titled “Musical Time Travel.” Tickets are $45 for preferred (floor) seating and $29.50 for balcony online at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or call 460-8800.

Folk duo: The Fort Walton Beach Library will hold a live music concert by Hungrytown, a husband and wife folk duo, 4-5 p.m. Friday. Visit their website hungrytown.net to learn more. This event is free and open to the public. No signup is required. Call the library at 833-9590.

Concert Series: Shake off the winter chills with free live music on HarborWalk Village’s main stage. All winter guests and locals are invited to enjoy a free live concert every Sunday afternoon 2-4.m. Scheduled are: Jan. 22, Jacob Mohr Band; Jan. 29, The Deja Vu Band.

Winter Series: The Market Shops, at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, presents the Winter Concert Series. Every Sunday in January and February will feature a different local or regional artist or band. The concerts are free and open to the public. Rain or shine, concerts are 1-3 p.m. on The Market Shops lawn. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. In the event of rainy weather, the concert will be relocated to the covered patio outside of Bijoux at The Market Shops. Scheduled are: Jan. 22, David Seering; Jan. 29, Donnie Sundal; Feb. 5, Michael J. Thomas; Feb. 12, Ron Adams “Shadow of the King” & The Memphis Echoes; Feb. 19, Chuck Lawson; Feb. 26, Boukou Groove.Jan. 22,; Jan. 29, Donnie Sundal.

All-Steinway School Celebration: The UWF Department of Music will present its 11th Annual All-Steinway School Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Music Hall at the Center for Fine & Performing Arts, Building 82, on the UWF Pensacola Campus. Pianists will perform an all-Chopin program. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. To reserve tickets, contact the box office at 857-6285.

Cello recital: The University of West Florida Department of Music presents Dr. Boyan Bonev, adjunct professor, in a faculty recital with special guest Dr. Mimi Noda on piano Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Hall at the Center for Fine & Performing Arts, Building 82, on the UWF Pensacola Campus. The recital will include works by Hristiskov, Chopin, Popper & Monti, and Shostakovich. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. To reserve tickets, contact the box office at 857-6285.

Opera brunch: The Choctaw Bay Music Club is hosting their annual Opera Brunch Fundraiser on Feb. 25 at 11:30 a.m. in the Niceville Community Center, 204 N Partin Drive. The Pensacola Opera’s Artists in Residence will provide excerpts from John Heggie’s opera “Deadman Walking” and from other operas. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students at Bayou Books, 1118 E John Sims Pkwy, Niceville, and P.S. Gifts, 29 Walter Martin Road NE, Fort Walton Beach. Or purchase online for $27.50 at www.ChoctawBayMusicClub.org. Ticket sales end Feb. 20. Call Karen LeGrand at 855-0068 or Lisa Cyr at 231-3199 or email cbmc1977@gmail.com.

ART

Mardi Gras exhibit: The Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St., will present “Warren Thompson: Moonpies,” featuring Mardi Gras street photography from 10 seasons of celebrations in Mobile, Alabama, until March 18. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, and $5 for military with ID, seniors, and children ages 4-17. Admission is free for museum members and children ages 3 and younger. Call 432-6247 or visit pensacolamuseum.org.

ADSO luncheon: Greg Saunders, instructor in Drawing at the University of West Florida, will speak at the Arts and Design Society luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25. Saunders will discuss his process of powdered graphite drawing. The lunch, which is open to the public, is at the Art Center Gallery, 17 First Street, Fort Walton Beach. Cost is $12. Reservations must be made no later than Jan. 23. Send reservations request to: adsorsvp@gmail.com or call 376-3901.

“Points of Departure”: The Art Gallery at the University of West Florida presents “Points of Departure: Foundations Exhibition” through Jan. 26. A reception will take place Jan. 26 noon-3 p.m. TAG is on the UWF Pensacola Campus in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday noon-4 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. Visit tag82uwf.wordpress.com or email artgallery@uwf.edu or call 474-2696.

Foster Gallery: The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County announces 15 artists were chosen to exhibit their original work in The Foster Gallery’s Winter Rotation through Feb. 25. The artists are Margaret Biggs, Victoria Guennewigg, Melody Bogle, Melissa Mercer Brown, Carol Ann Cain, Donnelle Clark, Rosalyn O’Grady, Susan Lucas, Mary Redmann, Kathleen Schumacher, Krista Schumacher, Sarah Stewart, Joan Vienot, Robin Wiesneth, and Polli Youngbeck. Located in The Market Shops at 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway in Miramar Beach, the gallery is open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Call 622-1775 or visit CulturalArtsAlliance.com.

“Polar Opposites”: Artel Gallery presents the “Polar Opposites” exhibit through Feb. 17. The reception is 6-8 tonight. Admission is free and open to all. Artel is a not-for-profit educational gallery at 223 Palafox Place, 1st floor of the Old Escambia County Courthouse, Pensacola, and is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 432-3080.

ADSO Members’ Art Show: From Jan. 24 through Feb. 17, the Arts and Design Society is hosting an exhibition of its members’ work, including all media and all subjects. A reception is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27. Both reception and gallery are free and open to the public. The gallery is open Tuesday-Friday noon-4 p.m. and Saturday 1-4 p.m. and is at the Art Center, 17 First Street SE, Fort Walton Beach. Call 244-1271.

Beaux Arts Exhibition: The Arts and Design Society is inviting all artists to submit works for the 58th Annual Beaux Arts Exhibition, hosted by The Meridian at Westwood and sponsored by the Arts and Design Society. Registration is in the Atrium of The Meridian at Westwood, 1001 Mar Walt Drive, Fort Walton Beach, 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 9. Entry fee is $25, members; $35, non-members, with a limit of two entries. The exhibition runs Feb. 10-12. For more details and entry form, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org or call 582-1329.

BOOKS

Open house: The Shalimar Library and Thrift Shop is now open at their new location, 115 Richbourg Ave., in Shalimar. The public is invited to an open house and ribbon-cutting 2-4 p.m. Jan. 22. Tour the new facilities.

Book sale: The DeFuniak Springs Friends of the Library will hold a book sale 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Walton County Fairgrounds, State Road 83 North in DeFuniak Springs. Each bag of books purchased is $3. There is always a table of free materials available as well. If you have books you no longer want, consider donating them to the Friends. Books may be brought to the fairgrounds 9 a.m.-noon Friday, during sale hours Saturday or during regular hours at the Walton DeFuniak Library on Circle Drive.

COMMUNITY

Winter Guest Fest: This seasonal guest expo will be held 8 a.m.-noon Friday at the Emerald Coast Convention Center, 1250 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach on Okaloosa Island. Admission is $2.

Legion Love Boat: American Legion Post 235 on Hollywood Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, invites the public to its charity fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a bikini contest, horse races and “not” so newlywed game. Call 896-8845 or 243-8775 for details and tickets.

Brunch and Bowl: Shelter House presents Brunch and Bowl 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Uncle Buck’s Fish Bowl and Grill at Destin Commons. This family-friendly fundraiser includes a breakfast buffet, unlimited bowling, silent auction, music and more. Corporate teams are encouraged. Registration is $500 for teams and covers six bowlers, food and lane sponsorship for your business. A limited number of spots are available for individual bowlers at $40 per person. Registration is at www.shelterhousenwfl.org.

Winter Community Programs: Walton County Coastal Library sponsors Winter Community Programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through March 8. Sponsored by Friends of Coastal Library, the programs are designed for adult community and families having educational and entertaining value. Call Linda Thompson at 267-2809, Coastal Library, 437 Greenway Trail, Santa Rosa Beach. The library is behind the South Walton Government/Education Complex on U.S. Highway 331 South. Free for the public with limited seating. Program brochures will be available at the Coastal library and the schedule is posted on the website www.youseemore.com/walton. Scheduled are: Jan. 25, History of Walton County Sheriff’s Posse by Chick Huettel. This presentation is adult material. Feb. 1, The Kitchenique Cooking School – The Aromatic and Flavorful World of Herbs and Spices with Vicki McCain; Feb. 8, harpist Katie Ott will give a performance and a brief history of the harp; Feb. 15, “Soldiers Life in the American Civil War” by Robert Huffman; Feb. 22, A Story of West Point by Richard Barlow Adams; March 1, Mississippian Indian Culture by Bob Lauderdale; and March 8, Beach-Nesting Shore Birds: Florida’s Original Beach Babies by Bonnie Samuelsen.

FAMILY

“From Shelves to Shores”: Join the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance at the Walton Coastal Branch library at 10 a.m. Jan. 21, Feb. 25, March 25, April 22 and May 13 for a fun, hands-on activity for children of all ages. The project coincides with the library’s Winter Reading Challenge. Contact Amanda Briant at 200-4168 or Belinda Balzer at 267-2809 for details.

Valparaiso Library: On Monday afternoons at 4, the Valparaiso Library has its After School Artist program for ages 5-12. Children work with sketching, clay and paint. Registration is required. On Jan. 20, the monthly Science Friday meeting will have the kids making kinetic sand. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, preschool story time is offered. The monthly calendar of events is available at http://vcl.valp.org/ and on Facebook. To register your child for the art class, call the library at 729-5406.

HISTORY

Snowbird Day at the Museum: Come to Snowbird Day at the Museum 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida, 115 Westview Ave., Valparaiso. Snowbirds will receive a reduced admission of $2 per person, complimentary tours, and light refreshments. Call 678-2615 or email info@heritage-museum.org.

Civil War in West Florida: The Friends of the Niceville Public Library invite you to attend an evening with Pensacola State College history professor and author, Brian Rucker, who will discuss his new book on the Civil War in West Florida, “Mine Eyes Have Seen: Firsthand Reminiscences of the Civil War in West Florida.” This free program will be at the Niceville Public Library tonight at 6:30. Copies of his book will be available for purchase and signing. Call the library at 279-4863, ext. 1504.

History of East Pass: The Destin Library will host a presentation titled The History of the East Pass – East Pass and the Destin Lighthouse Keepers, at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The presentation by historian Hank Klein is free and open to the public. Klein’s newest book, “Destin Pioneer Settlers: A Land History of Destin, Florida from 1819-1940,” will be available for sale. Call the library at 837-8572.

NATURE

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society: On Jan. 28, join wildlife photographer Walter Spence for a walk through Valparaiso and Lincoln Park searching for a variety of aquatic and upland species of birds. Meet at the Mattress Depot in Bayou Plaza in western Niceville at 8 a.m. Call 582-7064.

SHOWS

Stamp show: The Panhandle Philatelic Society will host Stampfest I 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 Carol Ave., Fort Walton Beach. Admission and parking are free. Free stamp collecting newspapers and magazine will be available. Stamp dealers will offer a variety of U.S., Confederate and worldwide stamps and covers as well as supplies and literature. Informal, verbal appraisals will be available. Come sell, buy or browse. Call Fred Brafford at 651-2770.

STAGE

Grit & Grace Inc.: Grit & Grace Inc., Walton County’s official folk life production, invites the public to its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood, 95 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs. Grit & Grace is a 501(c) 3 non-profit community based theater group comprised of local volunteers whose mission is to preserve the history of Greater Walton County by bringing it to life onstage through storytelling, music and dance. Email info@gritandgrace.org, call 270-7008, or visit www.gritandgrace.org.

Riverdance: The Bay Arts Alliance presents Riverdance Live on its 20th anniversary world tour at the Marina Civic Center in Panama City at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9. Drawing on Irish traditions, the combined talents of the performers propel Irish dancing and music into present day, capturing the imagination of audiences across all ages and cultures in an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song. Tickets are $60-$70 online at www.marinaciviccenter.com, the box office, or by phone 763- 4696.

Pensacola Senior Follies: “Seniors X 20” is this year’s theme for the 20th Annual Pensacola Senior Follies at WSRE-TV, Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio on College Boulevard and 12th Ave. Proceeds from the two-hour song, dance and comedy revue go to support various senior programs. Evening performance will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 and matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12. Tickets can be purchased at Bayview Senior Center and West Escambia Senior Center. Tickets will be valid for any performance. Ticket information is also available by calling 453-3016 or 417 -7736.