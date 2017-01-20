For the sports enthusiast, Northwest Florida can be a hard place to live. The closest NFL team is 270 miles away with the New Orleans Saints, and the closest Major League Baseball team is about an equal distance the opposite direction with the Atlanta Braves. But what the area lacks in the major leagues we make up for in abundance with the minor leagues.

Only 50 miles west of Destin, Pensacola is home to minor league baseball’s Pensacola Blue Wahoos, and quite unexpected for our hot climate, the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Pensacola Ice Flyers.

This was my first hockey experience and I soon discovered I had a lot to learn. The first thing I noticed was that ice hockey is an extremely fast-paced game. I am used to watching soccer which is also quite fast-paced, but has an easy to follow white ball. In contrast, hockey has a tiny black puck which, to my untrained eye was impossible to keep track of. I was always wondering who had the puck and marveled at how the players kept track of it.

Then there was the ice skating. I just kept waiting to see a player eat-it on the ice, and although the occasional shove would end in a player sliding around on their knees, there were no epic wipe-outs to speak of.

Another aspect that caught me by surprise was the quick change in players. When the referee blew his whistle substitute players jumped onto the ice and others jumped off in a seamless flow that left me amazed. I guess in such a fast-paced game, fresh legs are a necessity and it wasn’t long before I was mesmerized by the constant action.

When the play was on our end of the ice I sat on the edge of my seat, hoping our defense could keep the puck out of the net, and when it was on the other side I was hoping to see the puck fly past the opponent’s goalie for a point in our favor.

When we finally scored I couldn’t help but join in as the crowd erupted in blue confetti and dancing. The scoring chant was actually quite comical as it reminded me of a childhood playground taunt. The crowd pumped their arms and cheered, “Na na na, na na na,” in succession for a good minute or two before sitting back down.

As the buzzer ended the period I found that the time between periods was also quite entertaining. While the Zamboni smoothed the ice, the Ice Flyers mascot Maverick the eagle catapulted T-shirts and other prizes into the crowd and a sponsor blimp dropped other prizes throughout the arena. There were also plenty of concessions available in the lobby surrounding the arena ranging from nachos and pretzels to snow cones to hot-chocolate. The buzz of opening night had season regulars decked out from head to toe with Ice Flyers merchandise mingled in with first timers like me browsing the merchandise table for new sporty wares.

When the game started up again, I learned what I am told is the most important thing about hockey; it wouldn’t be a true hockey game without a fight. After the start of the second period I got my first glimpse of the sport’s infamous violence as the gloves came off between Cottonmouth player Robert Davis and Flyers player Joe Bueltel. The two duked it out on the ice, as the referees watched un-phased while the players swung punches at each other connecting in the jaw and stomach before it was over. It almost seemed staged. However, as fight music played over the loud speakers and after the short scuffle the players patted each other on the back as if to say it was all in good sportsmanship.

Although the fight was not deemed a foul, with tensions high it wasn’t long before the Ice Flyers were caught in a foul play, and a for their punishment a power play was put in place. After a few explanations of the play I learned that a power play calls for the team charged with the foul to give up one player for a two minute period, giving the opposing team the man-power advantage. But when the two minutes came to a close without a Cottonmouth score, the crowd burst into a chant that went something like this; the announcer said that the Cottonmouths were at full strength and the crowd roared;’ But they still suck!’

The game flew by, and by the end of the third period I couldn’t believe more than three hours had passed since we had arrived.

I still have a lot to learn about the hockey, but consider me a fan. Pensacola Ice Flyers, I will see you again.

Want to Go?

The Pensacola Ice Flyers play at the Pensacola Civic Center located at 201 E Gregory St, Pensacola.

Price of seats ranges from $15-$29 for individual games.

The civic center has two entrances, front and back and both charge $5 for parking. The front entrance is most efficient for will call and box office tickets as the backside can be a bit confusing if you do not have pre-bought physical tickets. Make sure arrive at least 30 minutes early to give ample time to park, get your tickets and find your seats before the game begins.

Call 850-466-3111 or visit www.pensacolaiceflyers.com for more information.