by Savannah Vasquez

Antiquing.

Although it used to be a pastime for mostly older people reminiscing of days gone by, younger generations now embrace the hobby, but using different names. Classic, vintage and retro clothing and décor are all back in style.

We at Destin.com combed the area, from Navarre Beach to Miramar Beach, seeking out the top places to spend a day perusing the past. What we found is that our little stretch of white sandy beach towns offer quite a few options for antique and vintage treasure hunters, so to make the job easier we narrowed it down to our top five picks, we hope you enjoy our discoveries.

Smith’s Antique Mall

Possibly the oldest antique store in Destin, Smith’s Antique Mall has been in business for 23 years. The massive 25,000 square-foot building boasts more than 90 vetted antique dealers, each with their own booth style and design focus.

“We have antiques, vintage, reclaimed and new items and then we have local artists,” said Store Manager Suzanne Funicella.

When asked what makes Smith’s unique, Funicella said the individualized booths within the mall bring a unique charm. “Everyone loves our set-up,” she said. “Each booth is an individual dealer that has their own style and interest.”

Strolling through Smith’s is a pleasant afternoon pastime for both avid antique collectors and those just looking for a special décor piece. The spacious mall opens up a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind items just waiting to be found.

Smith’s Antique Mall is located at 12500 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin Florida.

Call 850-654-1484 for more information.

Visit http://www.smithsantiquesmall.com/

Antiques on Holiday

Located just behind Smith’s Antique Mall, Antiques on Holiday offers a completely different experience to antiquing.

“Really it’s an eclectic mix,” said Trevor Snyder who works in the shop. “We have some museum quality pieces as well as collectibles. We have something for everyone.”

True to his description, Antiques on Holiday really does feel like a museum as large pieces such as wooden bobsleighs, Greek statues, and large furniture pieces fill every nook and cranny of the store.

The two-story building offers 11,000 square-feet of sales space occupied by 19 different vendors and holds antiques from all over the world.

When asked what makes Antiques on Holiday unique in the antiquing circuit, worker Rich Sorenen said it’s the collection.

“A lot of people walk in here and say, ‘Wow, you’re a real antique store,’ he said. “They tell us it’s kind of like a little museum.”

Antiques on Holiday is located at 105 N Holiday Road in Destin.

For more information call 837-0488

Visit https://www.facebook.com/antiquesonholiday/

Flutterby Antiques Uniques & Gifts

Although much smaller than the other antique stores on this list, Flutterby Antiques Uniques & Gifts is worth a mention as, not only has it been in Destin for 15 years, but it is the only exclusive antique shop in Destin proper. The charming shop offers a customized collection of antiques, picked out by owners Michele and Ron Sandstead, as well as a handful local art.

When asked what makes Flutterby stand out amongst other antique stores, Michele Sandstead said she believes it’s both their presentation and personality.

“One of the things that makes us unique is not necessarily what we sell, but the way we display things,” she said. “We like to do vignettes and give people an idea of how the pieces might look in their home. A lot of customers say this is the prettiest antique shop they have ever seen.”

Besides that, Michele said she and her husband try their best to help collectors find what they are looking for, regardless if it is at their shop.

“We just like to treat people like family,” she said.

In addition to antiques, Flutterby is known in the area for it’s handmade jewelry made from antique silverware and custom kaleidoscopes made out of antique trinkets. The shops owners are also well known in the Destin community for their work in founding the Main Street Community Garden which is located behind the store.

Flutterby Antiques Uniques & Gifts is located at 209 Main Street in Destin.

For more information call 269-3200

Visit https://www.facebook.com/flutterbyantiques/?fref=ts

De’ France Indoor Fleamarket Antiques & Collectibles

Where can you get antiques, artwork, a friendly pup and a wedge of fresh homemade fudge? Well De’ France Indoor Fleamarket Antiques and Collectibles has got you covered on all those fronts and more. With more than 110 vendors and 13,500 square-feet of sales space, De’ France offers a little something for everyone.

“I think what makes us unique is that we do a lot of markets outside,” said owner Stacie Hoard. “Several times a year we have outdoor events with local vendors, crafters and artists and we have a cookout to donate to a charity each month.”

Hoard said that other special features of De’ France include vendors that custom build furniture, and even paint items for customers if needed.

“We have so many people who build custom work and we also have a lot of classes,” Hoard said, adding that monthly sign painting and furniture painting workshops are currently available.

Also a trip to De’ France would not be complete without a stop by the café in the front to try one of the 15-20 flavors of fudge. To round out the experience, a glimpse of De’France’s resident mascot, Porcha the Boston Terrier always seals the deal for the most down-home, family friendly antique store on the Emerald Coast.

De’ France Indoor Fleamarket Antiques & Collectibles is located at 230 Eglin Parkway S.E. in Fort Walton Beach.

For more information call 314-7500 or visit http://defranceantiques.com/.

Pik itz

A bit off the beaten path, Pik-Itz Art and Antiques can be found in Navarre, just off Highway 87. The quaint shop just opened in October and houses a small collection of antiques and collectibles. Although the antique selection is limited, owner Terry Light said that was her intention all along.

“I didn’t just want a retail store,” she said, “I wanted a place where people gather.”

The gathering theme comes into play with Pik-Itz events, Tea and Talk, and art classes in various mediums that are hosted there throughout the week.

“Tea and Talk is an event for people to get to know each other,” Light said, explaining that from 2-4 p.m. four days a week she offers an array of loose leaf teas and cookies while customers sit and talk. ““I try to connect people. If people want to gather, they can really gather here.”

When it comes to the merchandise, Pik-Itz has a good mixture of antique furniture, vintage house-hold goods and collectibles as well as paintings created by local artist (and Light’s daughter-in-law) Natalia Light.

“We really look for unusual things,” she said of her selection. “We look for things that we would put in our own homes.”

Pik-Itz! Art and Antiques is located at 1957 Highway 87 in Navarre.

For more information call 830-3905 or visit http://www.pikitz.com/index.php?page=Home

Some other notable antique stores in the Emerald Coast area include:

Robin’s Nest Antiques & Uniques

274 Edge Ave

Val-Pariso

714-2473

Modern Antiques Mall

169B Eglin Parkway NE

Fort Walton Beach

362-6996

Fort Walton Beach Flea Market

125 Eglin Parkway S.E.

Fort Walton Beach

301-3729

Bobbi’s Emporium

135 Eglin Parkway S.E.

Fort Walton Beach

863-3061

Fran’s Treasure Trove

167 Eglin Parkway N.E.

Fort Walton Beach

243-2227