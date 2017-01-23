As new parents, my husband and I have come to realize that we have to plan everything around our little bundle of joy. That means thinking ahead for every outing, from driving across town to grab a bite to eat to taking a trip out of state. This bit of planning has not stopped our adventurous tendencies, but it does mean a little extra research and a whole lot of extra diapers in hand.

So to help out all you new parents, or parents traveling with babies, here is a rundown of resources to help make your vacation to Destin the best for both you and your little ones.

1-Rent Baby Gear

Packing for a trip with a baby can be a challenge as the amount of items needed for daily use can add up. However, instead of maxing out your car, or paying for extra luggage, why not rent the gear you need to keep your munchkin happy? Destin has several agencies that will rent you baby items from strollers and cribs to play mats and toys.

Rent Gear Here: With 36 baby items currently on the list, and package sets available, you are bound to find everything you need for your little one. The company even offers free delivery and pickup to Destin, 30A and Panama City Beach. Call 1-888-750-7606 or visit www.rentgearhere.com.

The Crib Connection: This local business offers 50 baby items from sand toys to cribs. Deliveries are made from Fort Walton Beach to 30A. Rentals are subject to a 3-day minimum rental fee. For more information call 850-654-8890 or visit www.cribconnection.com.

Babies-n-Town: For visitors flying in with a lap baby, Babies-n-Town has everything you need from car seats and strollers to glide rockers and swings. Free delivery offered on orders $55 and above. For more information call 1-800-294-6388 or visit www.babies-n-town.com.

2-Find a Sitter

Want to plan a romantic dinner or date night while on vacation? Don’t worry, Destin’s got you covered. Here are a few local businesses that will get you set up with a professional babysitter so you can take a much deserved break.

Angelfish Babysitting: With Angelfish Babysitting, each sitter brings along fun activities to help entertain your children. The sitters are available 24 hours a day and are also qualified to watch children with special needs. For more information visit www.angelfishbabysitting.com or call 850-200-6162.

Babysitters at the Beach: Babysitters at the Beach provides each sitter with a bag of activities for the children and also offers a perk of taking your children swimming at the beach or pool if you so desire. Fore more information visit www.babysittersatthebeach.com or call 850-260-0005.

3-Shopping Convenience

Shopping is a fun leisure activity while on vacation, but add in a baby and it can be hard to navigate just where to go for feeding and changing. Here are some resources offered at Destin’s most popular shopping destinations.

Destin Commons: A family restroom complete with changing tables and a feeding lounge is located near south entrance of the complex near a children’s play area and splash pad.

Silver Sands Premium Outlets: Silver Sands offers baby changing stations in all women’s restrooms as well as strollers which are available to rent for $8 at the information desk. As an extra perk, mention that you saw this post on Destin.com at the information desk and receive a Savings Passport ($5 Value) which contains coupons and savings across the entire outlet mall.

For those with older babies, there is a children’s play area in the courtyard in front of Saks Fifth Avenue off 5th.

The Village of Baytowne Wharf: A retail store in the Baytowne Wharf, Coconut Kidz Children’s Apparel & Toys, offers stroller rentals to customers. Call 850-351-1800 for more information.