This line-up of Destin fun facts encompasses everything from the Marler bridge to the county line.

1-Tallest building in Destin

There is currently a three-way tie for tallest building in Destin between Silver Beach Towers, Jade East Towers and Pelican Beach Resort. Each stand at approximately 229 feet and boast 19 floors.

2-Biggest hotel pool

And the trophy goes to…The Palms of Destin. This resort boasts an 11,000-square-foot, 259,000-gallon pool and has won the unofficial title as Destin’s largest lagoon pool. Also found at The Palms of Destin are a children’s splash pad area, a heated 21,000 gallon pool, and a whirlpool spa.

3-Most variety on a seafood platter

Almost every seafood restaurant in Destin has a seafood platter on the menu, but the number of sea delicacies varies from place to place. The restaurant with the highest selection of seafood choices has five different items on their platter.

Captain Dave’s on the Gulf offers Dave’s Seafood Sampler which includes hand battered shrimp, scallops, oysters, fish and a deviled crab served with hush puppies, salad or cole slaw and a side dish all for $29.99.

4-Best place to sit in traffic

The Destin bridge. For obvious reasons the Destin bridge is the best place to wait in traffic as you can see the East Pass, the harbor and Crab Island and just watch the boats go by while you wait.

5-Biggest burger

McGuire’s Irish Pub packs a punch when it comes to size of it’s burger. Starting off with a whopping 14-ounce Angus steak patty and then adding a whole bunch of unique toppings. McGuire’s offers 25 different styles of burgers from the wasabi steak burger to the Skippy peanut butter burger. For the very brave of stomach there is even McGuire’s Terrible Garbage Burger that has a little bit of everything.

6-The best place to view the most water

When you come to visit Destin, it’s no secret you are coming to see the water, so where in Destin can you view the most? The Emerald Grande/HarborWalk Village offers the best views. From the pool deck and adjacent patio, you can see the harbor, East Pass, the Gulf of Mexico, Crab Island and the Choctawhatchee Bay.

7-The place that will make you scream the loudest

Want to get your thrill on? Look no further than Big Kahuna’s Water and Adventure Park. Besides more than 40 waterslides, the park also offers two thrill rides that are sure to get your adrenaline pumping: the Cyclone and the Sky Coaster.

The Cyclone will take you 85 feet in the air then spin you around on a 160-foot propeller. The end result? You are spiraling at 165 feet above the ground with your feet dangling beneath you. If that doesn’t make you scream, I don’t know what will!

The Sky Coaster works as a bungee swing. Up to two riders can strap in, then you are raised 100-feet in the air and released. As you swoop towards the ground you can reach upwards of 60 miles per hour. How’s that for a scream?

8-Best place to drink barefoot

Although there are several spots to stop in and grab a drink, there are a few that encourage beachgoers to come as they are. Here are two places where the motto truly is, “No shoes, no shirt, no problem!”

Boathouse Oyster Bar: The dollar bill and hat decorated harbor eatery is a shirt and shoe free zone. People can jump out of their boats after a day of fishing and enjoy drinks and food without worrying where they placed their flip flops or bikini cover-up.