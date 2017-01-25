by Savannah Evanoff

Gumbo comes in many different forms.

The Destin History & Fishing Museum will show off the variety at the 11th annual Gumbo Contest & Silent Auction. Proceeds will benefit the museum.

Kathy Marler Blue, executive director, was born and raised in Destin. When she thinks of gumbo, she presumes seafood gumbo, she said.

“When you say gumbo, that generates in people’s mind different things … ” Blue said. “But there’s so many other varieties, anything from chicken, sausage, to all kinds of things. There’s also the level of hotness. Some people equate gumbo with heat.”

Restaurants and individuals will compete in separate categories for first, second and third place based on a panel of judges and people’s choice awards. Guests’ tickets will allow them to participate in a silent auction, enjoy live music from Flash Flood, taste unlimited gumbo samples and receive two voting ballots — one for people’s choice individual and the other people’s choice restaurant.

The 2017 Gumbo Contest & Silent Auction is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Ave., Destin. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the Destin History & Fishing Museum, 108 Stahlman Ave., Destin.

Gumbo is tied to Destin history, Blue said.

“It’s just an old family kind of thing,” Blue said. “That’s why this event has two categories, not just restaurants, but (also) individuals because there’s some fantastic individual recipes out there that families have used for many years.”

Dewey Destin’s Seafood & Restaurant won people’s choice last year for its gumbo, which is also a family recipe.

Cameron Destin Ayres, manager, said the recipe was passed down from a former Destin restaurant called Captain Jewel Melvin’s Seafood Restaurant. It’s a tomato-based, seafood gumbo with fish and shrimp, Ayres said.

At last year’s contest, the gumbo was a hit.

“There was a great crowd. It was packed,” Ayres said. “We actually had to call the restaurant, and say, ‘We’re gonna need more gumbo.’ We went through a lot of gumbo.”

The restaurant paired the gumbo with hush puppies, which they likely will do this year, too, Ayres said.

“They’re made with jalapenos and sugar,” Ayres said. “People really loved it. Some were dipping them in the gumbo.”

This year’s event will welcome some new contenders, said Tarra Wixom, associate director of the museum.

“There are some up-and-comers in the gumbo contest,” Wixom said. “Word on the street is that they have really good gumbo. It should be a pretty fierce competition this year.”

The silent auction will also offer variety, featuring items such as artwork, jewelry, vacations and gift certificates. The competition and silent auction is the museum’s largest money-making event, Blue said.

Blue hopes to put that money toward interactive exhibits and curb appeal, she said. The museum will feature a new commercial fishing exhibit, an exhibit in the rodeo gallery and new aspects to the audio tour, Blue said.

“We have a lot of exciting plans to create some very innovative exhibits to draw people in, where it’s interactive for them,” Blue said.

Okaloosa County hosts many “fabulous museums,” but Blue feels this one is special.

“This museum is unique in that it really dwells entirely on the evolution of the fishing industry of the area which, of course, is a great economic draw to the county of Okaloosa,” Blue said.

As Blue said, gumbo is tied to Destin history.

“The cultural identity of people who live here is strongly tied to fishing,” Wixom said. “This whole place, the heritage of this place, surrounds the water and making a living off the water.”