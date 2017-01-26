By Nick Tomecek | Northwest Florida Daily News

Photographs are the world’s best means of achieving instant gratification.

Cameras fit in our pocket now and can do amazing things if we let them. I hear they can even make phone calls. Make sure you are familiar with you smartphone’s camera and try these tips below to take a better photo of the beach or the people on it.

1. Get high – Getting a bird’s-eye view in the flat landscape of Florida is a rare opportunity.

Try taking photos of the beach from on top of your local fishing pier. There is one on Okaloosa Island and on Navarre Beach. Also try using the height of your hotel or condo to capture a unique shot of the beautiful blue-green water or ominous clouds as a storm rolls in. Get higher when taking photos of people as well. The higher angle is more flattering for your subject.

2. Get low – Get on the ground when you want to take a photo of your children or

grandchildren. No one can see how cute they are if you are standing and snapping a photo of the top of their head. Get on their level. If your knees can’t handle the strain of bending, kneeling or crouching, walk to the edge of the water where it is usually lower than where you have placed your beach gear.

3. Use your flash – If the sun is out, you don’t need a flash, right? – Wrong! Adding a pop of light will overpower the harsh shadows on people’s faces that often come from the light midday on the beach. The flash is also handy if you are trying to photograph someone who is under an umbrella. Also, try using the flash when taking photos of people with sunglasses. Your photo will show the sparkle of the light hitting the rims or lenses that will make your photos look more professional.

4. Move closer to your subject – If you want to document how good of a time you are having with your friends and loved ones, move closer to them when you take their photo.

No one likes having to zoom in on your touch screen when you are showing off your fun later. Do not use the zoom option on your phone either. Zooming in will pixelate the photo. Instead move closer.

5. Beware of your background – Our beaches and skies will help give you a clean background when photographing your subjects. However, be aware of what is behind the person you are photographing. If there is a pier or building in the background, ask yourself, “Is that distracting?” Objects in the background can make it seem like there is something sticking out of a person’s head in the photo. Light poles are especially notorious for making people look awkward in photos.

These tips were provided by Northwest Florida Daily News photojournalist Nick Tomecek