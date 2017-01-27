by Annie Blanks

For a $30 minimum order, shoppers can have their groceries delivered straight to their car.

Destin shoppers now have a new way to pick up their Walmart groceries.

The Destin Walmart unfurled its online grocery pickup service Thursday morning at an event attended by local business officials and Walmart representatives. The new online pickup feature, officials said, will eliminate the burden of traditional in-store grocery shopping.

“It’s a free service when you go online, you download the app and buy all of your groceries there,” said store manager Joey McKinstry. “You pick a time slot, pick them up and they’re brought right out to your car.”

There is a $30 minimum for online grocery pickup, and orders can be made up to three weeks in advance. The latest orders can be made as is 1 a.m. the morning of the pickup date. Pickup times are between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day.

All groceries and merchandise are available in the online pickup service, except for liquor, ammunition and fishing lures.

Officials said the service is ideal for the disabled, those with young children, or vacationers.

“It’s going to allow the summer business to just drive in, get their groceries and drive out and go to their condos,” said Rob Rice, Walmart regional market coach.

“(The shopper) is someone who doesn’t have a lot of time, like working mothers and husbands,” said Jon Kurpil, market manager for 10 Walmart stores along the Emerald Coast. “Or people who have somebody at home that they can’t leave for a long time.”

Walmart is gradually unfolding the program nationwide. Fort Walton Beach was the last Walmart to start the service, in August 2016.

Destin Chamber CEO Shane Moody said the feature would be a positive thing for the area.

“It’s going to be great for the residents who live here, it’s going to be great for the visitors who come here spring break and during summer and throughout the year,” Moody told the crowd. “And it will continue to provide jobs, continue to provide sales tax dollars.”