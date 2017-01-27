Antique Show and Sale: The 2017 Antique Show and Sale is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. Admission is $5 for adults and free for young children. The Northwest Florida Fairgrounds is at 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd., Fort Walton Beach. For directions, visit nwffair.com/directions.htm.

David Ott Trio: Recalling the spirit of the supper club tradition, the Magnolia Grill on Brooks Street in downtown Fort Walton Beach presents the David Ott Trio in an evening of dinner and dancing Sunday. Ott on piano is joined by Dick Reinlie on drums, David Goldflies on bass and singer Kara Bishop. The evening includes dinner and music for dancing or just listening. For reservations, call the Magnolia Grill at 302-0266.

Concert Series: Shake off the winter chills with free live music on HarborWalk Village’s main stage. All winter guests and locals are invited to enjoy a free live concert every Sunday afternoon 2-4.m. Scheduled are: Jan. 29, The Deja Vu Band.

Winter Series: The Market Shops, at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, presents the Winter Concert Series. Every Sunday in January and February will feature a different local or regional artist or band. The concerts are free and open to the public. Rain or shine, concerts are 1-3 p.m. on The Market Shops lawn. Bring chairs and blankets. In the event of rainy weather, the concert will be relocated to the covered patio outside Bijoux. Scheduled are: Jan. 29, Donnie Sundal; Feb. 5, Michael J. Thomas; Feb. 12, Ron Adams “Shadow of the King” & The Memphis Echoes; Feb. 19, Chuck Lawson; Feb. 26, Boukou Groove.

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society: On Saturday, join wildlife photographer Walter Spence for a walk through Valparaiso and Lincoln Park searching for a variety of aquatic and upland species of birds. Meet at the Mattress Depot in Bayou Plaza in western Niceville at 8 a.m. Call 582-7064.

Family Challenge: Grab the family and your smart phone and head to Topsail Hill Perserve State Park this Saturday. Every Saturday this month, the state park will host Family Challenge Saturdays with Geocache Topsail and Topsail Photo Scavenger Hunt as the challenges. At the end of the activity, stop by the camp store to collect a prize. For more information call 850-267-8330.

Baytowne on Ice: Go from white sand to white ice in one day at the Village of Baytowne Wharf with Baytowne on Ice seasonal ice rink. From October to February enjoy the winter treat daily with the entire family. Where? The Village of Baytowne Wharf. When? Times vary per day, for updates visit http://www.baytownewharf.com/event_details.php?t=1&event=110. Cost? $11 per person for an hour and a half skate time with an additional $3 ice skate rental.

Seaside Farmer’s Market: Get ready to browse the booths of local bakers, farmers and crafters at the Seaside Farmer’s Market this Saturday. You will find everything from fresh produce to handmade soaps and the setting, in quaint Seaside right by the Gulf will be the perfect Saturday pick-me-up. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in the downtown area of Seaside. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/seasidefarmersmarket/.

Grand Boulevard Farmer’s Market: Kick off the weekend right with a trip to Grand Boulevard to enjoy local vendors at the Farmer’s Market. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, you can peruse the booths and find fresh local produce, jams, salsas, breads and juices as well as unique gift items for friends and family. The Farmer’s Market will be held at 600 Grand Blvd. in Miramar Beach. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Boulevard-Farmers-Market-282661901906484/?fref=ts.

Oyster Roast: Whole Foods Market in Destin will host “Save Our Bay Oyster Roast,”

Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. During the event, browse the store and sample roasted oysters and learn how oysters create healthier environments to our waterways. The Choctawhachee Basin Alliance (CBA) will be on-hand to educate shoppers of the benefits of oysters and kids activities will also be available including painting your own oyster to be added to a local reef. The event is free, but all proceeds from oyster and beverage sales go towards the CBA. For more information call 850-200-4171.